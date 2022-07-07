"Sometimes, we're not doing so well outside of the octagon" - Vicente Luque weighs in on Zabit Magomedsharipov’s shocking retirement from MMA

Vicente Luque has put forth his take regarding UFC featherweight star Zabit Magomedsharipov’s shocking retirement from the sport of MMA. Magomedsharipov, who was touted by many as a future UFC champion, officially announced his MMA retirement in June of this year.

Speaking to The Schmo, Vicente Luque addressed Zabit Magomedsharipov’s sudden departure from professional MMA competition. The Schmo noted that Luque had previously trained with Magomedsharipov. He then asked for Luque's thoughts on Magomedsharipov’s retirement. Luque responded by stating:

“Yeah, man. I think it was crazy. I don’t know. He’s such a beast. He has always looked like a guy that could be champion. And things happen in our careers. Sometimes, we’re not doing so well outside of the octagon, so I respect his decision. I hope that he can enjoy his life from here on.”

UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque had his impressive 4-fight win streak snapped in his last fight, courtesy of a unanimous decision loss in his rematch against Belal Muhammad in April. Presently, Luque is set to fight Geoff Neal at UFC on ESPN 40 on August 6.

Watch Luque discuss the topic at 2:51 in the video below:

Zabit Magomedsharipov will continue his martial arts journey despite his retirement from MMA

Zabit Magomedsharipov’s last fight was a unanimous decision win against Calvin Kattar in November 2019. In June 2021, it was reported that Magomedsharipov was dealing with immune system-related health issues, for which he might have to get a potentially career-ending surgery.

He’s refrained from expounding upon his health issues, apart from brief references to the same. Magomedsharipov confirmed his retirement via Instagram last month and is seemingly training to become a doctor.

Zabit Magomedsharipov emphasized that although he isn't an MMA competitor anymore, he’s still involved in martial arts and will share his knowledge. Magomedsharipov’s Instagram post read as follows:

“Assalamu alaikum friends! I know that many of you were waiting for my return, there was not a single day that someone did not ask when is my next fight was. But I decided to end my pro sports career. Disruptions of fights, and then health problems - all this did not allow me to perform/fight earlier. I have recovered now, but I don't feel the way I used to.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me for such a long time. I didn’t have time to become a champion, but I think, even without this, I hope I was able to please/entertain you). I cease to be an active athlete, but I do not leave the sport. I have something and with whom to share my knowledge. So don't say goodbye, friends!”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far