Vicente Luque wife: Who is the UFC welterweight married to?

UFC welterweight Vicente Luque has lost only twice since 2020 and enjoys a similarly stable relationship with his wife Carol Silveira Luque.

Luque and his wife Carol have been together since their teenage years. They began their relationship when Luque was only 17 years old and have been partners for 15 years now.

This is referenced from Silveira's various posts on Instagram marking their wedding anniversary.

Check out her posts on Instagram below:

The pair got married in 2019 on March 16 in a private ceremony amongst friends and family. Their wedding took place in Federal District, in Brasilia.

Check out Carol Silveira's wedding post on Instagram:

Vicente Luque and Carol Silveira welcomed their first child into the world on May 5, 2021. Their baby boy, Bento's arrival was announced on Instagram by Silveira in a heartfelt post:

"The greatest love I know not! Bento arrived on the most beautiful date in this world 16.05.2021 weighing 3.210kg and 49cm. God's gift in our life! ♡︎"

Vicente Luque addresses Ian Garry's attack on Instagram

Vicente Luque is set to take on Ian Garry in an upcoming welterweight bout in the last pay-per-view of the year at UFC 296.

Garry took a dig at Luque by replying to one of his Instagram posts about his baptism. Luque stated that it was an unnecessary comment in an interview with MMA Junkie in Spanish:

"Yeah, it did [surprise me]. Whoever sees the post, they can see that it was something positive for me, and I was very happy. I believe that if we were trying to keep things professional, he disrespected me because that was something important for me. Maybe he also looked at that and thought, ‘If it’s important for him, I’m going to comment there because it’s going to get to him.’ So I don’t take it personally, because at the end of the day we’re going to fight – it doesn’t matter if it’s a friend, someone I respect, an enemy. It doesn’t change." [h/t MMA Junkie]

Luque maintained that he would not resort to a similar level of conduct:

"When I get in the octagon, I’m going to do the same, and that’s fight. I think that was his moment. He saw that as an opportunity to trash talk, and maybe he thought that would bring hype for the fight – and maybe it might. Hate is a form of hype... So maybe for Ian Garry that was the purpose. I do think sometimes it’s best to stay quiet and respect people. That’s how I work." [h/t MMA Junkie]

Luque maintained that he would not resort to a similar level of conduct: