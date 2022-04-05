"Closing in on Tiger Woods level golfer" - Watch as Daniel Cormier shares a video of his elite golf stroke

Daniel Cormier has had a lot of time to practice his golf swing since retiring from mixed martial arts in August 2020, and that hard work has paid off. In a new video clip shared to his Twitter, Cormier showed off an impressive chip from the fairway onto the green that almost ended up right in the hole.

Cormier wrote:

"Keep thinking I am not closing in on tiger woods level golfer"

All this is in preparation for the latest episode of The DC Check-In: Golf Edition. A previous edition of the show had 'DC' schooling Justin Gaethje on the greens. This latest episode features two heavyweights in different sports: the Houston Astros' Alex Bregman and Pittsburg Steelers' Eric Ebron. Cormier said:

"When I started golfing, yall thought I sucked. Well, I whipped Justin Gaethje, and now I got two more victims: Astros all-star Alex Bregman and Steelers' Eric Ebron. I had to get them."

Watch Daniel Cormier destroy Alex Bregman on the golf course below:

Daniel Cormier is excited to see if Khamzat Chimaev is the real deal at UFC 273

Daniel Cormier has made it no secret that he's very interested in the career progression of Khamzat Chimaev, one of the UFC's hottest new prospects. Chimaev is set to make a big jump up in competition at UFC 273 where he faces No. 2 ranked Gilbert Burns.

Cormier is still holding off on calling Chimaev the real deal, but only until he sees how Chimaev vs. Burns goes. If Khamzat Chimaev dominates in that fight, Daniel Cormier is sold. He said:

"If this dude goes through Burns in the way he did Li Jingliang, everybody has a problem. Everybody. I'm not just talking about dudes at the bottom of the top ten. I'm not talking about dudes that are just good at fighting and ranked. I'm talking about every single person in the welterweight division has a real problem if Khamzat shows that he can do to Gilbert Burns what he did to everyone else he has fought to this point in the UFC."

UFC 273 is on April 9 and is headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung. In the co-main event, undisputed bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling takes on interim bantamweight champ Petr Yan.

