Video: Henry Cejudo tells the story of when Khabib Nurmagomedov's father wanted to take a picture with 'Triple C'

During a recent interaction with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo spoke about when he met and took a picture with the Dagestani’s father, Abdulmanap.

‘Triple C’ met the former UFC lightweight champion during the lead-up to Eagle FC 47, the promotion’s third event in the United States. Henry Cejudo took this opportunity to give Khabib Nurmagomedov a very special gift.

As has become customary for him, Cejudo gave Nurmagomedov a pillow with a photograph of his father on it. The Olympian also told the story of when he met him in Abu Dhabi. ‘Triple C’ recalled that the late Abdulamanap wanted to take a picture with him.

The moment and the story itself were documented and posted on social media:

According to Cejudo, that was the first time he had a chance to meet Nurmagomedov’s father. 'The Eagle' certainly seemed touched by the gesture and was quick to thank the former two-division champion.

Watch Henry Cejudo talk to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the clip below:

The pillow was based on a picture posted by Khabib Nurmagomedov on his social media.

A product of his father's training since his childhood, 'The Eagle' chose to retire from the sport after Abdulmanap's unitmely passing due to Covid-19. The Dagestani now runs his own MMA organisation, Eagle FC, along with coaching his teammates to reach the top of their respective divisions.

Khabib Nurmagomedov narrates the MMA promoter's experience

'The Eagle' takes his role as Eagle FC’s promoter very seriously. Under his ownership, the promotion made its American debut and will now hold its third event on U.S. soil.

Nurmagomedov bought the Russian MMA promotion, the Gorilla Fighting Championship, back in November 2020. He then renamed it Eagle Fighting Championship.

Switching from fighter to promoter is not as easy as it may seem. Dana White stated that 'The Eagle' will learn what it is like to be on the other side of the fence.

During the Eagle FC 47 pre-fight press conference, the UFC Hall of Famer talked about his experience as a promoter:

"This is a little bit different… I understand this game… Of course, I don’thave like the experience like Dana, like Scott Coker or other promoters/ Because they was on this game like long time like more than 10, 15, 20 years… I have only like one and half, two year.. Like experience on this position, but step by step I grew up a little bit, you know"

Watch Nurmagomedov talk about his experience as a promoter below:

Eagle FC 47 takes place this Friday at FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida. The event will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Junior dos Santos and Yorgan De Castro.

