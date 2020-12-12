Watch: Tony Ferguson's angry reaction to Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement 

Tony Ferguson was booked five times to face the Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the fight fell out in each of those occasions. Their latest booking fell out due to the coronavirus pandemic, only for Ferguson to be booked against Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje then got past 'El Cucuy' but wasn't able to defeat the Russian champion at UFC 254. The video captures Tony Ferguson's reaction as an emotional Khabib announces his retirement from the sport of MMA after the event.

Tony Ferguson to take on Charles Oliveira at UFC 256

Tony Ferguson is scheduled to fight Lightweight contender Charles Oliveira to earn another shot at the title. Although Ferguson, in typical fashion, did recently admit he doesn't care about the title anymore.

I don’t give a fu*k about the gold anymore. I have a piece of gold that worth more than anybody. This much different for me though, everybody can have the belt and they can be entitled to title contention this or that or BMF though.

It’s an (explicit) only division I don’t give a fu*k anymore. I say the same thing I’m gonna make the weight and I’m gonna feel great and gonna fight this weekend.

Ferguson has been vocal about the lack of a title shot, although he had a 12-fight win streak behind him till the loss to Gaethje. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are fighting the next UFC pay-per-view and can claim a shot at gold if they win.

Tony Ferguson suggested that the UFC and wants to have another champion at the helm. However, if he beats Oliviera and wins the next fight, the title might be inevitable for the Mexican-American fighter.

I’m saying it right f*****g now, I said it to Dana and I said it to everybody, I got a lot of respect for the company but damn it what else is the problem. I’m American and I’m Mexican with the last name Ferguson, with the nickname El Cucuy. How f****d up is it that I don’t have a title with a f*****g 12-fight win streak in 8 years without a loss. Hmm never got a title shot.