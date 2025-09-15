(Video) Khamzat Chimaev holds masterclass with students on how to complete takedowns

Khamzat Chimaev was recently spotted leading a training session with a group of enthusiastic young students.In a video shared by @RedCorner_MMA on X, he showcased his expertise by demonstrating how to execute takedowns with precision and skill. Chimaev took the time to break down the technique thoroughly. His demonstration included a practical, with a training partner, making it easier for the aspiring athletes to comprehend the intricacies of the move.Check out the post below:'Borz' recently became the new middleweight champion by defeating Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. During the match, Chimaev dominated the South African throughout the five rounds, achieving over five minutes of control time to secure the unanimous decision victory.Robert Whittaker talks about Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling prowessBefore his fight with Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev clashed against Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 last year. In that bout, Chimaev achieved a decisive victory over the veteran fighter.During a recent discussion on the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker acknowledged Chimaev's wrestling skills, highlighting them as being of a very high level:&quot;I don't know how anyone beats Khamzat at the moment. Yeah, [to be] honest, he's a bit of a menace, man. His wrestling is so high level... I feel like the way to beat him is with high-level jiu-jitsu. So if Imavov has high-level back jiu-jitsu, you know which I know he does have high-level jiu-jitsu, but if it's that high level like Gilbert Burns' high level, then maybe we'll see something... It's a fight; anything can happen, maybe Chimaev dives into a knee or foot.&quot; [9:00 of the podcast]Currently, Nassourdine Imavov is a potential contender for Chimaev's middleweight championship after his victory over Caio Borralho at UFC Paris. Additionally, the winner of the match between Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez may also earn a chance to compete for the 185-pound title.