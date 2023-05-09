Video: Mark Zuckerberg earns respect of fight fans with BJJ tournament gold - "He grapples better than Dillon Danis"

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's love for Brazilian jiu-jitsu is well-documented. He has previously shared clips of himself training and has also shown his passion for mixed martial arts when in attendance at UFC events.

The Facebook co-founder took things a step further by recently competing in his first-ever jiu-jitsu tournament. Fans reacted to a video of one of his grappling matches and were extremely supportive, going as far as to put him above Dillon Danis.

"He grapples better than Dillon Danis"

Others stated that their respect for Mark Zuckerberg grew for putting himself out there in a competitive combat sport setting.

"Respect to Mark for competing in public."

"Who’s the nerd now huh"

"Im kind of starting to like this human-lizard hybrid now. He’s not horrible, def some jiu jitsu happening. Good on him."

"good for him, anybody who step on that matt to compete deserves respect. Lots to learn and he's pretty stiff but that's the journey."

"He looks more human here [hands clapping emoji]"

"Hating on him is weird. He's a billionaire and he takes time out to train and actually compete. I think that's admirable. That's awesome."

"Imagine going to competition and seeing the dude from Facebook in front of you"

Some fans analyzed his performance and offered up advice:

"Becoming a Mark fan. I cant quite put my finger on what Im seeing, but he needs to work on the guard breaking"

One fan even went as far as suggesting that UFC president Dana White should sign Mark Zuckerberg.

"ALRIGHT! alRIGHT! ALright! I’ve seen all I needed to see [clapping hands emoji] straight to thee UFC for Zuckerberg! Get on it Dana, make it happen captain!"

Mark Zuckerberg BJJ: Who trained the Facebook co-founder for his first BJJ tournament?

Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram to share his milestone achievement and confirmed that it was his first experience in a competitive setting. Zuckerberg also mentioned his team, the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team, and thanked his coaches:

"Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training me!"

He mentioned Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu, and James Terry as his trainers. Camarillo is a judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt who famously trained under the legendary Ralph Gracie before forming his own academy.

Khai Wu, also known as 'The Shadow', has been associated with Zuckerberg for a long time and has been his training partner. Wu is a mixed martial artist with a 7-4 record and has competed in Bellator.

James Terry is an experienced fighter and a Bellator veteran with 20 professional wins on his MMA record. He is the owner of Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu.

