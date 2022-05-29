Video: Watch 16-year-old Paddy Pimblett with 3-0 record confidently say he will win next fight

Paddy Pimblett has emerged as one of the most popular fighters around since crossing over to the UFC last year.

The former Cage Warriors star has resonated with fans worldwide since joining the world's premier MMA promotion, with his unique look, affable personality, and of course, his wildly entertaining fights drawing the attention of the masses.

Interestingly, he wasn't always the outspoken and overly confident fighter we know today. A video recently surfaced of 'The Baddy' doing an interview before his fourth professional fight, back when he was just 16 years old and boasted a record of 3-0.

BusinessJeremy 👊 @BusinessJeremy Man, I just saw this video of a 16 year old @theufcbaddy with a 3-0 record. Crazy to see the transition from a timid, short answer boy to a wild man entertainer. Man, I just saw this video of a 16 year old @theufcbaddy with a 3-0 record. Crazy to see the transition from a timid, short answer boy to a wild man entertainer. https://t.co/VbeSV8h5nZ

At the time, Pimblett didn't have his signature Beatles-style hairdo like he does these days. He is also hilariously timid, yet confident in his abilities. That timidity seemingly wore off over the years as he continued to improve.

He went on to win his fourth professional fight, which was his first bout contested under the Cage Warriors promotional banner. He would go on to claim the promotion's featherweight title in 2016.

In 2021, 'The Baddy' made a resounding debut in the UFC, knocking out Luigi Vendramini in the very first round. He picked up his second win in the famed octagon earlier this year, submitting Rodrigo Vargas in the opening frame, which saw his star power reach new heights.

Paddy Pimblett will return at UFC London this summer

Now 2-0 in the UFC, Paddy Pimblett will look to further boost his stock when he returns to the octagon on July 23rd. The Liverpool native will lock horns with Jordan Leavitt at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall, which is set to go down at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Some have discredited Pimblett's success thus far, citing the level of competition he's faced. His two previous opponents, Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas, are hardly household names and were both finished inside the opening round. His next opponent may not be a household name either, but he's certainly going to be a tough test for 'The Baddy'.

Leavitt boasts an impressive record of 10-1 and has never been finished in his professional career. Like Pimblett, 'The Monkey King' is also a grappling specialist, with six submission victories under his belt. If 'The Baddy' secures another finish this time around, it will certainly be a commendable feat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik