Vince McMahon couldn't have wrote a better script - Dana White excited about former teammates clashing next to unify the UFC heavyweight title

UFC president Dana White has revealed that he is excited about former teammates Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou fighting each other for the heavyweight title next.

In the UFC 265 post-fight press conference, White shared that he loved the narrative of two former sparring partners competing for UFC gold and said that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could not have come up with a better storyline.

"It doesn't get any better than this [Ciryl Gane vs Francis Ngannou]. You couldn't write it, you couldn't script it. F-----g Vince [McMahon] couldn't have wrote a better script for this thing. It's beautiful," said Dana White in the post-fight press conference.

Vince McMahon is a businessman who currently serves as the chairman and CEO of WWE.

Gane finished Derrick Lewis via TKO in the third round to win the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265. 'Bon Gamin' is now 10-0 in his professional MMA career and is next in line to fight Ngannou next to unify the title.

Dana White was impressed with the French fighter's performance in the octagon.

"Ciryl Gane moves like a middleweight. His footwork is unbelievable, this guy stays on his toes the whole time, stays on the outside and picks you apart. he is a very talented fighter and his fight IQ is through the roof. This guy is the real deal. Him and Francis is a bad--s heavyweight fight," said Dana White.

Gane and 'The Predator' used to be training partners at the MMA Factory. After his first loss to Stipe Miocic, Ngannou parted ways with coach Fernando Lopez and MMA factory.

Dana White praised Jose Aldo for his win at UFC 265

UFC president Dana White was all praise for former UFC champion Jose Aldo, who defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision at UFC 265.

"Tonight was a very tough fight for him [Jose Aldo] and a dangerous fight...Jose looked awesome tonight, so good tonight. I thought that when I saw him at the press conference, he looked super skinny to me, you know, whe he was cutting [weight]. Physically, he looked unbelievable tonight, he was ripped to shreds like back in the day when he was a champ and he had the cardio, speed, the legs kicks again, I mean just, he looked nasty tonight," said Dana White.

Aldo is now on a two-fight win streak in the bantamweight division and is one-step closer to getting another shot at the bantamweight throne.

