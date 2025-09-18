  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "W Dana" - Fans react to Dana White's heartwarming message for DWCS standout who earned UFC contract 72 hours after losing father 

"W Dana" - Fans react to Dana White's heartwarming message for DWCS standout who earned UFC contract 72 hours after losing father 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 18, 2025 10:34 GMT
Fans react to Dana White
Fans react to Dana White's gesture for a Contender Series participant. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Dana White’s personal note to Hecher Sosa turned a career milestone into an emotional night in Contender Series. The UFC CEO watched the Spanish bantamweight defeat Mackson Lee on Tuesday before handing him a contract and sharing encouraging words.

Ad

Sosa entered the fight under circumstances that touched the UFC head. Just 72 hours earlier, he had lost his father to cancer, a year after also losing his sister to the same disease.

The 30-year-old chose to fight and put on a composed display against an unbeaten opponent. The unanimous decision victory over Lee extended his record to 14-1 and marked his eleventh straight win.

White acknowledged that resilience and rewarded him with a place on the UFC roster. He also shared a message to Sosa, via an interpreter, that:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Life can be very mean and bad to a lot of people. Life has been very, very wrong to him. To overcome mentally and emotionally what he's overcome. To be here tonight and win, I'm really happy for him, and I wish you all the best in the UFC."

Check out the X post below:

Ad

Several fans took to X to react to White's gesture, where one fan wrote:

"W Dana! RIP to his father. I was hoping that he got a contract."

Meanwhile, some other fans wrote:

"Awesome. Good luck to him!"
"This is why the sport is so awesome."
"A true warrior. I don’t know how some people do it. When I lost my mom, I pretty much just shut down for a while."
Ad

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Dana White&#039;s gesture for a Contender Series participant. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]
Fans react to Dana White's gesture for a Contender Series participant. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Dana White gives UFC White House update potentially involving Conor McGregor

Dana White recently claimed that Conor McGregor is pushing hard for a return on the potential UFC White House card. The UFC CEO said the Irishman is back in the testing pool and training consistently.

Ad

McGregor has not fought since July 2021 but remains one of the sport’s biggest draws. Speaking about McGregor's desire to return to action in a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, White said:

"He and I have been talking nonstop. And he's like, 'I'm dead serious. I want this. You know, I'm training. I'm back in the pool. I'm doing all this s***.' So, we'll see. We still have a long way to go [until June]. We still have a long way to go until February until we start making these cards, so we'll see how it plays out."
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications