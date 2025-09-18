"W Dana" - Fans react to Dana White's heartwarming message for DWCS standout who earned UFC contract 72 hours after losing father 

Dana White’s personal note to Hecher Sosa turned a career milestone into an emotional night in Contender Series. The UFC CEO watched the Spanish bantamweight defeat Mackson Lee on Tuesday before handing him a contract and sharing encouraging words.Sosa entered the fight under circumstances that touched the UFC head. Just 72 hours earlier, he had lost his father to cancer, a year after also losing his sister to the same disease.The 30-year-old chose to fight and put on a composed display against an unbeaten opponent. The unanimous decision victory over Lee extended his record to 14-1 and marked his eleventh straight win.White acknowledged that resilience and rewarded him with a place on the UFC roster. He also shared a message to Sosa, via an interpreter, that:&quot;Life can be very mean and bad to a lot of people. Life has been very, very wrong to him. To overcome mentally and emotionally what he's overcome. To be here tonight and win, I'm really happy for him, and I wish you all the best in the UFC.&quot;Check out the X post below:Several fans took to X to react to White's gesture, where one fan wrote:&quot;W Dana! RIP to his father. I was hoping that he got a contract.&quot;Meanwhile, some other fans wrote:&quot;Awesome. Good luck to him!&quot;&quot;This is why the sport is so awesome.&quot;&quot;A true warrior. I don’t know how some people do it. When I lost my mom, I pretty much just shut down for a while.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Dana White's gesture for a Contender Series participant. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]Dana White gives UFC White House update potentially involving Conor McGregorDana White recently claimed that Conor McGregor is pushing hard for a return on the potential UFC White House card. The UFC CEO said the Irishman is back in the testing pool and training consistently.McGregor has not fought since July 2021 but remains one of the sport’s biggest draws. Speaking about McGregor's desire to return to action in a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, White said:&quot;He and I have been talking nonstop. And he's like, 'I'm dead serious. I want this. You know, I'm training. I'm back in the pool. I'm doing all this s***.' So, we'll see. We still have a long way to go [until June]. We still have a long way to go until February until we start making these cards, so we'll see how it plays out.&quot;