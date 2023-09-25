“Waist deep in c*caine and booze” - Conor McGregor’s underwhelming score in punching machine attempt triggers mixed reactions from fans

Conor McGregor's latest video has gotten fans in a frenzy as the Irishman's appearance has changed again.

'The Notorious' was out and about on Saturday night when the crowd urged him in a pub to swing at the punching machine. The UFC fighter sipped his drink and swung at the device, scoring an 860. The high score on the machine was 878. Fans on X were quick to spot the visible differences in the former champion:

"Looks like he's lost some mass. Skin looks normal too. Off the gear maybe."

"Mystic Mac still got it, tho the quality of opponent has decreased."

Another user claimed McGregor was 'waist deep' in drugs and alcohol:

"Not bad for someone like him, waist deep in cocaine and booze."

One user claimed Conor McGregor is looking more like himself now:

"Is it me or Conor looking like himself now"

Charles Oliveira gives his thoughts on potentially fighting Conor McGregor

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has made it very clear that he wants to fight Conor McGregor somewhere down the line. The Brazilian wants to win his belt back against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of his fight, an interviewer spoke about a potential battle against 'The Notorious.' 'Do Bronx' replied by saying:

"I think that everyone here, no one is stupid. Everyone knows we want to fight because the guy is going to make me a lot of money. But I really think that he is the guy who needs to be in the news to stay popular. I've already asked for this fight, and he never says anything. So on the day when he wants to fight me, I'll be ready for the challenge."

Charles Oliveira accused Conor McGregor of ducking him by not responding to his callouts. McGregor has not fought in the octagon for a long time and is due to return this year or early next year.