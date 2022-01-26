Watch: Khamzat Chimaev grapples with Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov at Tiger Muay Thai

Khamzat Chimaev has been doing some hard training since going to Thailand and working with the coaches over there. In a recent Instagram video, he can be seen doing some intense grappling with Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosav.

'Borz' and 'Dynamo' sweated profusely as they exchanged takedowns and sprawls with each other. Neither competitor was able to get a significant upper hand during the clip, even with the No.11-ranked UFC welterweight managing to briefly sit Amoslav down.

Watch Chimaev and Amosav grapple below:

Chimaev has been part of a few notable grappling encounters recently, including one against UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson. The Swede got the better of him in their first encounter, however 'The Joker' believes he can beat 'Borz' in a rematch.

The Chechen-born Swede is looking to fight one of the best grapplers in UFC: third degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Gilbert Burns. Although the All-Stars fighter is only a blue belt, he is still confident that he can out-grapple 'Durinho'.

Stephen Thompson explains why Khamzat Chimaev can beat Gilbert Burns

Stephen Thompson gave his opinion as to how Khamzat Chimaev will emerge victorious against Gilbert Burns. Thompson believes that Chimaev's long reach and all-around skills will give him the upper hand against Burns.

'Wonderboy' rationalized that Burns will most likely try to counter the rising welterweight star's wrestling with submission attempts. He further explained that although the Swede is primarily a wrestler, he also has very good striking.

Thompson said:

"He's [Gilbert Burns] gonna be looking for his submissions off the takeowns. He's gonna be looking for that guillotine, for sure. You know he's gonna be submission savvy in this fight. Khamzat Chimaev, he's a strong wrestler, but he can strike as well. That's a dangerous opponent for anybody out there, especially Gilbert Burns. He's got the shorter reach, he's a shorter opponent and I hear Chimaev is very tall and very long… I think Chimaev can win it."

Stephen Thompson acknowledged a noteworthy reach advantage as 'Borz' is 6'2 and has a 76" wingspan. Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns is 5'10 with a 71" wingspan, giving Chimaev a 5" reach advantage over the Brazilian.

Watch Stephen Thompson discuss Chimaev below:

