Watch: Alan Jouban becomes emotional after watching a tribute video made for him by the UFC

The UFC thanked Alan Jouban for his seven years of service by creating a tribute video for the octagon veteran. Surprised, Alan Jouban tried to hold back tears after watching the tribute.

"It made me proud. It filled my heart."@AlanJouban reflects on calling time on his MMA career 🙌#UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/tOE7jZkPEm — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 22, 2021

"I didn't know fighting can make you feel emotional," the 39-year-old said in an interview with UFC on BT Sports. "Yeah I didn't see that coming but looking back at it, it made me proud. It filled my heart."

The fighter revealed that seeing himself as a young fighter reminded him of the adversities he had to overcome. Alan Jouban further said he's proud of his overall body of work as a UFC fighter:

"It makes me proud. The body of work that I was able to do for a short amount of time that I had. I was a guy who started late in life and fighting. And here I am retiring at 39 years old. And so for the short amount of time I had with the UFC, seven years at that age, I'm happy with the work and I thank the UFC."

When did Alan Jouban retire?

On May 10, 2021, Alan Jouban called it a career after 13 fights in the UFC (24 professional MMA bouts overall). 'Brahma' announced his retirement in an Instagram post. He cited "injuries, age and life" as his reasons for leaving the sport.

"I’d like to officially announce my retirement from MMA. Fighting and the UFC have given me everything I have today! I would not change a single thing from my journey because I got to live my dream and not know what was next," Alan Jouban wrote.

The Lafayette, Louisiana native thanked his coaches, teammates and supporters in the same post. While Jouban is retiring from cage fighting, he's not leaving the MMA world altogether. He ended his post by revealing his plans to cover the sport as a broadcaster. Alan Jouban last saw action on November 21, 2020. He was victorious in what turned out to be his retirement bout at UFC 255. Jouban scored a unanimous decision win after dominating Jared Gooden for three rounds.