Jared Gooden insults Khabib and his entire family ahead of UFC 260 fight with Abubakar Nurmagomedov

UFC welterweight Jared Gooden has made an ill-advised move and launched a verbal attack on Khabib Nurmagomedov's family ahead of his UFC 260 showdown with Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

Speaking to Current MMA, Gooden criticized the wrestling-heavy approach of the Russian fighters. Gooden also made a questionable comparison between Nurmagomedov's team's fighting style and all-male pornography.

"Whenever you hear the name Nurmagomedov, or whenever I do, I think of g** porn. You know what I mean? These guys are gonna come out there, they're gonna try to wrestle, they're gonna d**k ride, they're gonna grab a leg and just stay on the whole three rounds. The Russians, they all fight the same. Nothing against them, they found the system that works for them and it works... But I am gonna go out there and I am gonna change the game... and I am about to come unscathed."

Continuing further, Jared Gooden expressed supreme confidence in his ability to defeat Abubakar Nurmagomedov in stand-up and grappling. He predicted to finish his opponent with a knockout or submission, citing Khabib's cousin's submission loss in his promotional debut with the UFC.

"I'll feel comfortable wherever the fight goes. I'd be lying (if I said), 'Oh, this fight's not going to the ground,' I don't know that. I'm just gonna say I am comfortable wherever the fight goes. If he wants to keep the fight standing with me, I dare you, bro, I'll knock you out."

Jared Gooden (17-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC) is scheduled to fight Abubakar Nuramgomedov (15-3-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) on the preliminary card of UFC 260 on March 27, 2021, in the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, USA.

Both fighters are coming off a loss in their promotional debut against Alan Jouban and David Zawada, respectively, and will attempt to get back in the win column.

Attacking Khabib in the wrong spot could yield negative pushback to Jared Gooden

Although trash-talk and self-promotion is an inseparable aspect of MMA, there is a stark difference between modern western society and the more conservative eastern communities. Especially when it comes to personal insults that do not adhere to the competitive aspect of the sport.

Verbal attacks on an individual's family, sexual behavior, or religious practices are not forms of insults that are easily forgiven in these parts of the world.

The post-fight brawl that ensued after Khabib Nurmagomedov's submission win over Conor McGregor is the most infamous example of this. Jared Gooden's remarks on Khabib and his family cross over into forbidden territory.