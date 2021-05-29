Watch: Alexander Volkanovski tells Joe Rogan about the nasty MRSA infection that left a giant hole in his hand

Alexander Volkanovski is glad that he is now more conscious about his training regime and diet. Back when he was competing on the amateur circuit, the UFC featherweight was uninformed about the repercussions of "yo-yo dieting".

On one occasion, he was even diagnosed with a Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection. Due to his poor diet, Volkanovski's immune system couldn't fight the bacteria, which only grew larger by the day. It left a giant hole in one of his hands.

Alexander Volkanovski recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he recalled being infected with MRSA:

"I've got photos of it (MRSA) who end up being a big hole in my hand and that rattled me. So we got the nurses coming into my house every day in the morning and afterward. I didn't know much about it. They were trying to get the antibiotics and trying to find out the bacteria, and they were like 'MRSA, we're going to have the big guns out'", said Volkanovski.

(Some readers may find the below video disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.)

MRSA is a type of staph infection that generally occurs on one's skin. It is resistant to a lot of antibiotics, which makes the infection terribly dangerous. Since staph bacteria are generally present on the ground and on human skin, MMA fighters are exposed to MRSA due to the close-contact nature of the sport.

When will Alexander Volkanovski fight next?

Alex Volkanovski Media Opportunity

Alexander Volkanovski will challenge Brian Ortega in his next outing. He will defend his UFC featherweight belt for the second time opposite 'T-City'. Both featherweights were expected to face each other at UFC 260, which took place in March earlier this year. However, the bout was called off after Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19.

During his conversation with Joe Rogan, Volkanovski also hinted at the possible date of his fight with Ortega. He said the UFC may book the championship clash in early September, suggesting that he could possibly fight Ortega at UFC 266.

Alexander Volkanovski is coming off a controversial win over Max Holloway. He successfully defended his belt against 'Blessed' after securing a close split decision win at UFC 251.

