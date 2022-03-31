Watch: Anderson Silva shows off precision striking skills while sparring with his son

Anderson Silva is looking slick and fast in a new sparring video uploaded by his son Kalyl.

Two of Silva's three sons have followed him into combat sports as amateur kickboxers, with Kalyl currently 2-0 and Gabriel 2-1. While Kalyl is known for having a similar flashy style as his father, in the video it's all Anderson Silva flowing like he was in his prime. Kalyl labeled the video 'Family time.'

Watch the sparring session between Kalyl Silva and Anderson Silva below:

Kalyl Silva is clearly inspired by his father, who spent a decade atop the UFC middleweight division as champion. Other recent uploads from Silva's son show him imitating some of 'The Spider's' more unconventional attacks, like his thigh punch.

He's more than capable of throwing more serious attacks as well. In his first amateur kickboxing bout in August 2021, he knocked out his opponent in eight seconds with a jumping head kick.

Watch the finish below:

Anderson Silva is the betting favorite to fight Jake Paul next

While Anderson Silva hasn't said much about his fighting future since knocking out Tito Ortiz in September 2021, bookies give 'The Spider' +300 odds to end up being Jake Paul's next opponent. That's the best of all the current betting options, slightly ahead of Tommy Fury at +350, Nate Diaz at +700, and Conor McGregor at +750.

Jake Paul has expressed interest in a Silva fight in the past, and Silva has given the Paul brothers nothing but respect during interviews. He told Submission Radio:

"I have huge respect for both. Well, the guys [Jake] are working hard. Working hard, take the training very seriously because the kids proved that it's no joke. They're not entering for joke and everybody see that you know?"

While Paul hasn't tipped his hand on who he'd face next, he did imply he'd be fighting someone as famous as he is for the first time. Silva would certainly qualify there, but many fighters question whether Paul would be finally biting off more than he can chew facing a fighter of Silva's size and skill.

Watch Silva talk about Jake and Logan Paul to Submission Radio below:

