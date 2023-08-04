WATCH: Andrew Tate spends first day released from house arrest having victory dinner at home with Master Amir and others

Former kickboxer and controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate remains in severe legal trouble in his adopted home country of Romania. However, it seems that his situation may be about to change.

‘Top G’ was arrested back in December under a litany of allegations, including r*pe, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group.

The former kickboxer was formerly charged with these crimes in June, but had been living under house arrest since his initial apprehension last year.

Today, though, it was announced that Andrew Tate has finally been released from his house arrest, with ‘Top G’ claiming that his file had been passed to a judge who labelled it “weak and circumstantial”.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate

After 15million euro of asset seizures.

After an inditement based on nothing.



The file was passed to a Judge who has ruled it weak and circumstantial.



I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania.



Now.



After 10 months. 3 in jail, 7 at home.After 15million euro of asset seizures.After an inditement based on nothing.The file was passed to a Judge who has ruled it weak and circumstantial.I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania.Now.To the…

The former kickboxer is still not completely free, as he is likely to face his day in court in the near future.

However, that hasn’t stopped him from celebrating his release from house arrest, albeit ironically by staying at home.

‘Top G’ posted a video to his Twitter feed showing him and some friends, including his legal team and his kickboxing coach Master Amir, enjoying a lavish dinner party.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



Real Gs will understand me.



Unfazed.



Victory dinner with Master Amir, Legal, PR and the Soldiers.



Alhamdulillah I spent my first day released from house arrest staying home in my house.Real Gs will understand me.Unfazed.Victory dinner with Master Amir, Legal, PR and the Soldiers.Alhamdulillah

As of the time of writing, a date for the Tate brothers’ court case has not been made official.

Andrew Tate released: What did UFC star Sean Strickland say about ‘Top G’?

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate is usually renowned as being one of the most outspoken characters on social media. ‘Top G’ often stuns Twitter users with his rants, while his myriad followers lap up his every word.

However, another outspoken character took to Twitter this week to slam the former kickboxing champion.

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland, who is widely known for being willing to speak his mind, took to Twitter this week to attack ‘Top G’. ‘Tarzan’ even went as far as labelling Tate the “literal human embodiment of a bag of sh*t.”

Quite what inspired Strickland to hit out at Tate in this manner remains somewhat ambiguous, but with nearly 450k views, his Tweet has clearly struck a nerve with plenty of fans.