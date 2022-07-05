Watch: Angela Lee catches Stamp Fairtex in a twister, punches Xiong Jing Nan in the face

Angela Lee is an incredible athlete who has risen quickly to become one of the most dangerous world champions at ONE Championship. The Singapore-based martial arts promotion has commemorated Angela Lee’s best performances against two worthy foes, Stamp Fairtex and Xiong Jing Nan.

ONE compiled successive sequences of Lee catching Stamp Fairtex in a twister submission and Xiong Jing Nan with a straight punch to the face.

The video begins with the Tik Tok trending audio “if she got two A’s in her name, run” before captioning it with the title:

"Watch OUT for atomweight queen Angela Lee 😬”

'Unstoppable' Angela Lee has lived up to her nickname. Lee’s performance against Stamp Fairtex at ONE X in March this year sparked fireworks. She retained her atomweight world title against one of the world’s best striking talents, after being out of the Circle for two years due to maternity leave.

After having a baby with her husband Bruno Pucci in 2021, she went on a mission to get back into shape to make her eventual return to the Circle.

ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex challenged Lee for the atomweight belt. She nearly succeeded in dethroning the queen with a liver shot in the first round.

Lee astonishingly survived and made Stamp pay by closing the distance early, catching the Thai fighter with a takedown. Outmaneuvering Stamp on the mat, Lee almost clinched the win with her signature twister submission but ultimately finished Stamp with a deep rear-naked choke to retain the world title.

Before Fairtex, Angela Lee cemented her legacy as atomweight queen against the strawweight world champ, Xiong Jing Nan

Lee’s shining moment was her world title defense against one of the fiercest and longest-running world champions in ONE Championship, China’s ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan.

In a thrilling two-part saga, Lee came out on top in their epic rematch after four hard-fought rounds.

The two competitors had met before. Lee attempted to become a two-division world champion when she challenged Xiong for the strawweight belt at ONE: A New Era in March 2019.

The Chinese titleholder handed Lee the first blemish on her record, with a TKO finish in the fifth round. In their eventual rematch at ONE: Century, it was Xiong’s turn to challenge Lee for the 105 lbs. belt.

In what was an exciting title bout between two of the world’s greatest champions, Lee persevered and came out the victor after defeating Xiong with a beautiful rear-naked choke submission in the final seconds of the fifth round.

Watch the fight unfold below:

