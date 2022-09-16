Watch: When Angela Lee shocked the world with her Twister submission

ONE women's atomweight world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee is quite the slickster when it comes to jiu-jitsu. The atomweight marvel once pulled off one of the rarest submissions, the ever-complicated Twister.

Lee pulled it off in just her third professional fight against Natalie Gonzales Hills. The submission looks so excruciatingly painful as it literally twists someone's body in ways it's not supposed to.

Originally created by jiu-jitsu master Eddie Bravo, the Twister is a modification to the amateur wrestling move called the Guillotine, which was invented by Ralph Leander Lupton. The move, which is a combination of a leg ride and a side hook on one leg, uses extreme pain to force someone to tap or go on their back.

Though in amateur wrestling it's used to pin people's shoulders on the mat, in MMA it's used to win fights via submission. Getting the move and pulling it off cleanly, however, is a largely difficult thing to do. It takes a grappler of Angela Lee's caliber to even know how to set it up without her opponent seeing it coming.

Angela Lee gets another shot at Xiong Jing Nan's belt and to possibly end their rivalry

One of the greatest rivalries in ONE Championship history is about to finally see its decisive conclusion on September 30. A much-awaited rubber match between ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee and ONE strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan is now set to take place. The two will settle the score at ONE on Prime Video 2, and it's a clash between the two most dominant female world champions in ONE.

Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan together have produced one of the most unforgettable rivalries in ONE Championship. They're 1-1 in their two-fight series so far and a definitive third fight is needed. Both fights produced goosebumps-inducing moments and both also ended via stoppage. These women, despite being very cordial and respectful towards each other outside the circle, utterly want to dismantle each other in the cage.

The first fight, which saw Lee try to win a world title in a second weight class, was for Xiong's 125-pound strap. The Chinese warrior stopped 'Unstoppable' in the fifth and final round. In the second bout, Xiong moved down to Lee's weight class and challenged for her 115-pound world title. In a poetic turn of events, Lee also finished Xiong in the fifth and final round of that fight.

Since Angela Lee had the last win, she will now challenge Xiong once again for her strawweight world title. We're eager to see how this fight will play out, considering how dramatic and heart-stopping the first two were.

