Watch: Arian Sadikovic's rib crushing bodywork in ONE debut

Arian Sadikovic will be seeking gold on April 22 at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic. Before he clashes with reigning champion Regian Eersel, watch Sadikovic and his excruciating body strikes in his ONE debut.

The German kickboxer fought Mustapha Haida in his 2021 debut. In this fight, Arian Sadikovic attacked the body with a series of punches and kicks.

Sadikovic versus Haida showed two kickboxers who were both unwilling to back down. Sadikovic opened the fight by landing cracking kicks to the body and followed this up with a flurry of punches in combination.

Arian Sadikovic continuously chased down his opponent, stayed in close range, and threw powerful punches. In his strike combinations, he showed a wide variety of attacks by throwing different knees, kicks, and punches to his opponent's body, legs, and head. As the fight moved forward, the combinations from Sadikovic began to find a home.

See the highlights of the fight below:

Fans in the comments were impressed with the fortitude of these fighters, especially Arian Sadikovic.

With this victory, Sadikovic secured a title shot against the seemingly unstoppable champion Regian Eersel. The two will fight for the title on April 22.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Arian Sadikovic DROPS Mustapha Haida in the third round with a hard body shot #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



| How To Watch: Liver pâté, anyone?Arian Sadikovic DROPS Mustapha Haida in the third round with a hard body shot #ONEWinterWarriors2 | How To Watch: bit.ly/WatchONEWW2 Liver pâté, anyone? 🍴 Arian Sadikovic DROPS Mustapha Haida in the third round with a hard body shot 😖 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEWinterWarriors2 | How To Watch: bit.ly/WatchONEWW2 https://t.co/Y0oybWgDKo

'Game Over' Arian Sadikovic discusses his title shot

The German kickboxer has experience fighting in GLORY kickboxing and ONE Championship. Ahead of his title shot on ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, he sat down with ONE Championship in an interview to discuss the fight.

He told ONE how happy he is for this crowning opportunity:

“I was very happy when they told me I was getting a title shot. I told them, ‘Of course, I want that.’ Getting this title shot is definitely the best moment of my career. This is the best moment of my life fighting in this sport.”

His opponent will be the most challenging fight of his career. Defending champion Eersel is on an 18-fight win streak, and most of these were defending his Lion Fights and ONE Championship title. Sadikovic explains how he sees the fight going:

“My boxing skills are better [than Eersel’s]. I’m faster, but let’s not talk too much about this. Let’s see on the 22nd. Some guys talk a lot, talk a lot of s*** [before the fight], and they lose. So we will see on the 22nd... Like always, I’m a fighter who’s going for KOs. The dream ending for me is a good right hand to his face and knock him out. That’s my dream.”

On April 22 at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, the German kickboxer will look to leave Singapore carrying ONE Championship gold.

Edited by Avinash Tewari