Watch: Belal Muhammad hilariously taunts Daniel Cormier and leaves him speechless

Belal Muhammad took a hilarious jibe at Daniel Cormier during the UFC Vegas 36 pre-show on ESPN+.

While breaking down the upcoming main event middleweight clash between Darren Till and Derek Brunson, Muhammad compared Till's precise striking abilities with Daniel Cormier's knockout win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 226. Muhammad insinuated that Cormier's win over Miocic was nothing but a fluke.

"The champ-champ broke it down perfectly. Darren Till is very measured in his approach. He doesn't just sit there and throw and hope; he aims and fires. He doesn't just...close his eyes and come from an underhook, throw an overhand right, knockout Stipe Miocic or anything like that... I'm just saying," said Belal Muhammad.

Daniel Cormier was left speechless by Belal Muhammad's hilarious remarks.

When Stipe Miocic dismissed Daniel Cormier's first-round KO as a fluke

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic met inside the cage for the second time at UFC 241. Miocic obliterated 'DC' with brutal body shots in the fourth frame and re-captured his heavyweight throne.

In the aftermath of the rematch, the Ohio native called Cormier's first win a fluke and refused to engage in a trilogy bout. He told Ariel Helwani that the UFC 241 rematch was a decisive end to their rivalry.

"With DC, I didn't fluke knock him out, I beat him. I decisively beat him. The first fight DC caught me with a punch in the first round. But second fight I won. I didn't get lucky. Right now, [a Cormier fight] doesn't really intrigue me," said Stipe Miocic.

However, the two gladiators met once again at UFC 252 in 2020. Miocic stamped his authority on the rivalry with a unanimous decision win against Cormier.

Following the lopsided defeat, Daniel Cormier announced his retirement in his post-fight interview. The former double champion said he was not interested in fighting for anything less than UFC gold.

"I'm not interested in fighting for anything but titles. So, that'll be it for me. You know, I've had a long run, it's been great. I just fought my last fight for the heavyweight championship. It was a pretty good fight.

