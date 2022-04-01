Watch: UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald calls Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars

Brendan Fitzgerald recently posted a video in which he showed how a UFC announcer would have commentated on Will Smith's incident at the Oscars.

Calling it a 'Huge shot from Smith'. The UFC announcer posted the following video to his YouTube channel.

Popular Hollywood actor Will Smith was recently caught up in on-stage violence on the Oscars night.

Chris Rock jokingly commented on Jada Pinkett Smith's shaven head, saying:

"Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it, all right?"

The comedian was referencing Demi Moore from the movie 'G.I. Jane', who had shaved her head to portray as the fictional Navy Seal candidate 'Jordan O' Neil'. The joke immediately infuriated Will Smith as he went on to stage and slapped the comedian. The incident got a lot of mixed reactions after it went viral on the internet. Several eminent personalities have condemned Will Smith's actions.

Commenting on the incident, the Grammy award-winning comedian Kathy Griffin on her official Twitter handle and wrote:

"Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters."

Brendan Fitzgerald gives his take on Kamaru Usman

Brendan Fitzgerald thinks Kamaru Usman's training with Trevor Wittman has benefitted the UFC champ a lot. The octagon voice also mentioned about the improvements that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare' has made to his fighting skills. Fitzgerald feels that the fighter has greatly improved on his striking.

While appearing on an episode of Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, Brendan Fitzgerald had this to say:

“He’s stopped chasing takedowns. That’s the big difference; now that he’s with Trevor Wittman. He likes strikes. He’s got huge power, right? Huge power right hand. What he did to (Jorge) Masvidal is insane. Like, that highlight tape – every time I watch it, I’m just like, ‘Holy smokes!...If this person wants to take it to the ground, I can shuck them off. So, as long as it’s going well for me striking-wise, and I feel in control, I’m going to keep it there. And he has the power to end fights, as he’s shown. He’s like that really tough puzzle to figure out. It’s proven to be impossible in the UFC.”

You can watch Brendan Fitzgerald’s conversation with UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping in the video below:

