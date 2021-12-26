Watch: Cage-side reaction of Conor McGregor's family to UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

The reactions of Conor McGregor's family members were captured on film during the Irishman's title clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

McGregor's father Tony and fiancée Dee Devlin along with some family members, were cage-side for the fight. A rollercoaster of emotions was on display by McGregor's relatives as the fight went on.

The first round did not go McGregor's way as the champion successfully took him down and kept him there. Although it wasn't what they wanted to see, McGregor's family appeared to be hopeful as Tony kept cheering his son on.

As Nurmagomedov pummeled McGregor with some ground-and-pound, Devlin tried to encourage her partner, yelling, "Come on, Conor!"

However, as the action went on and 'The Eagle' continued to dominate, McGregor's family members were noticeably getting more worried. Their hopeful cheers were replaced by anxious silence as Nurmagomedov continued to beat on McGregor.

Round three was McGregor's best round. 'The Notorious' started to find a groove as he was able to land some solid punches on Nurmagomedov. Not only that, but the Irishman also avoided getting taken down thrice in the round. With McGregor mounting some meaningful offense for the first time in the fight, his relatives came alive and started cheering and clapping once again.

However, the McGregor family was in for an unpleasant surprise in round four. The Dagestani took back control of the fight as he scored the takedown that would lead to the finish. 'The Eagle' successfully took McGregor's back and slapped on a tight neck crank, forcing McGregor to tap out.

McGregor's family were in absolute shock and dismay. Their blank faces tell the story of how devastating it was for them to witness McGregor get decimated.

Check out the reaction of Conor McGregor's family during UFC 229:

Khabib Nurmagomedov to stay retired despite talks of Conor McGregor rematch

UFC stars jump at the bit to fight Conor McGregor, even at this stage of his career. After all, fighting the Irishman is equivalent to a huge payday with all the hype and mainstream attention he generates.

However, his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov is reportedly content with having just one fight with McGregor. In an interview with ESPN, Khabib said:

"Nothing and nobody [can bring me back]."

