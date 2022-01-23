Watch: Charles Jourdain gifts fighting gloves to a young fan 

In a recent video that has emerged on social media, Charles Jourdain made a young MMA fan's day by gifting him a pair of gloves. The two were seen walking down the hallway of a hotel in deep conversation with each other.

The interaction prompted the UFC featherweight to offer the fan an extremely special and personal gift. In the video, Jourdain can be heard talking about the significance of that pair of gloves.

He can be heard saying:

"When I fought Andre Ewell I was wearing gloves. Those are my fighting gloves. No actually, this one's from my fight with Marcelo Rojo. A big war with the Argentinian Pitbull, man."

lovemesomeufc @chacatoast So this just really happened. The kid been seeing Charles Jourdain off and on today and was talking fights. Charles said I need to go to my room I got something for you… #UFC270 living the dream!!! So this just really happened. The kid been seeing Charles Jourdain off and on today and was talking fights. Charles said I need to go to my room I got something for you… #UFC270 living the dream!!! https://t.co/ULrFEdasGa

The cameraman subsequently went on to hurl expletives at Jourdain's UFC 270 opponent Ilia Topuria for pulling out of their clash, making the 26-year-old laugh.

'Air' went toe-to-toe against Andre Ewell back in December 2021 at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus. He went on to record an impressive unanimous decision victory against the California native.

Weight-cut issues force Ilia Topuria out of Charles Jourdain fight

Charles Jourdain was initially slated to lock horns with Ilia Topuria at UFC 270. However, it was revealed that issues pertaining to Topuria's weight cut forced 'El Matador' out of their featherweight fight.

Although their fight was taken off the card, Jourdain revealed that he had successfully made weight in anticipation of the fight. However, he was not allowed to weigh in with the other fighters.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Ilia Topuria is out of tomorrow’s fight against Charles Jourdain, sources say. Weight cut issues. @campos_gon first reported. Ilia Topuria is out of tomorrow’s fight against Charles Jourdain, sources say. Weight cut issues. @campos_gon first reported.

Ilia Topuria was initially scheduled to fight fellow undefeated featherweight Movsar Evloev. However, the Russian pulled out of their clash after testing positive for COVID-19. Charles Jourdain was offered the fight and took it up on 10 days' notice.

Topuria currently boasts an undefeated record of 11-0. He made his debut in the UFC in a three-rounder against Youssef Zalal at UFC Fight Night 179 back in October 2020. He won the fight by way of unanimous decision.

The Georgian has since gone on to record two more wins. His most recent victory came by way of a knockout against Ryan Hall at UFC 264.

