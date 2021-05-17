Watch: Charles Oliveira's first interview shows humble beginnings of current UFC lightweight champion

Charles Oliveira delivered a highlight-reel knockout of Michael Chandler at the UFC 262 headliner. The victory led to the Brazilian being crowned the new UFC lightweight champion. While 'Do Bronx' may have reached the highest level in the sport, it has not always been a smooth ride for him.

After his 2nd round TKO victory over Michael Chandler, footage of Charles Oliveira's first-ever interview surfaced online. In the video dating back to 2009, the UFC lightweight champion introduced viewers to his family members: his grandmother Maria, his aunt Regiane, his brothers Hermison and Eduardo, and his parents Ozana and Toninho Francisco.

As Charles Oliveira took viewers inside his home in Vicente de Carvalho, he also introduced his pit bull, 'Chorao', who he claimed is of a gentle nature. Oliveira's room is seen decorated mostly with trophies. Other commodities in his room were purchased with his fight earnings, as informed by the Brazilian.

How did Charles Oliveira start Jiu-Jitsu?

At the age of 7, Charles Oliveira was diagnosed with abnormal heart murmurs and rheumatoid arthritis, which targeted his ankles. Oliveira's parents were not well off, his father sold eggs at a local farmer's market and his mother worked as a school janitor. However, Ozana's boss financially helped with Oliveira's treatment and he recovered gradually, with injections every 15 days for several years.

Charles Oliveira and his brother Hermison, also an MMA fighter, befriended a few kids near his area, which led to the former's chance encounter with Jiu-Jitsu. Speaking about his inspiration for taking the first Jiu-Jitsu lesson, Oliveira said:

"After a long time, Paulo, who was their father, whom we consider almost like an uncle, asked to take us to jiu-jitsu."

Unfortunately, Paulo would not live to see the result of his actions. He was shot dead two years after introducing the Oliveiras to Jiu-Jitsu. Speaking about Paulo's importance to his life, Oliveira said:

"He had become part of our family, for his heart, for the respect with my parents, for the affection he had for me and my brother. I'm sure that from up there he sees the story of everything that has happened in my life. I wish he was here, because he was the one who took us to jiu-jitsu. I'm sure he is proud to see this happen, as he always cheered and cheered. He said that one day we would be champions and that we would give joy to my parents and to him."