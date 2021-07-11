Watch: Conor McGregor abuses Dustin Poirier and his wife in the octagon despite suffering a broken leg at UFC 264

Conor McGregor lost via TKO due to a doctor's stoppage in the first round against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 264. Following the brutal defeat, the Irishman did not hold back from abusing Poirier's wife, Jolie Poirier. McGregor told Joe Rogan in his post-fight octagon interview that the rivalry between himself and Poirier is just not over yet.

"I was boxing the bleeding head off him; kicking the bleeding legs off him. This is not over!" said Conor McGregor.

'The Notorious' yelled insults at Jolie Poirier as Dustin Poirier and his teammates were being escorted out of the cage. The Irishman's frustration with tonight's loss was evident when he claimed he had wrongly planted his left foot on the canvas, which resulted in him snapping his own ankle.

Check out the entire interview below:

The frustration boiling over for Conor McGregor here.



No matter the hardship, Notorious will be back. #UFC264

Conor McGregor will fight Dustin Poirier for the fourth time next

Conor McGregor is 1-3 in his UFC lightweight venture. While many would suggest the Irishman should consider retiring at this point, UFC president Dana White believes Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 4 needs to happen down the line. White believes the indefinite conclusion to the epic rivalry needs closure. During the post-fight press conference, the UFC supremo said:

"The fight didn't get finished, you know. You can't have a fight finished that way. So we'll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor's out? So, you know, Poirier will do his thing until Conor's ready," said Dana White.

Dana White says Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 4 is likely for the future.



"The fight didn't get finished. You can't have a fight finish that way."#UFC264 | Full video: https://t.co/Ubd0mCRvCs pic.twitter.com/EP28Mknw8x — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) July 11, 2021

White's remarks suggest that the UFC brass will try to set up Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 4 after 'The Diamond' takes on Charles Oliveira for the undisputed belt. If the fourth chapter of the iconic rivalry does go down, fans can expect another barn burner from the two gladiators.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has received support and criticism from fighters and fans alike for his loss.

This is the first time Conor McGregor has lost back-to-back fights in his career.



(via @ufc) pic.twitter.com/zYX9JJBr5u — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 11, 2021

