Watch: Conor McGregor looks in phenomenal shape in leaked UFC 264 fight week photo shoot

Conor McGregor appears to be in excellent shape ahead of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier set for the main event of UFC 264.

In the lead up to the highly anticipated bout, McGregor's images from a fight week photoshoot were leaked in a YouTube video. Take a look at the Irishman in all his glory-

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have previously faced each other on two separate occasions in different weight classes.

In their first matchup at featherweight, Conor McGregor dispatched Dustin Poirier via a first-round TKO at UFC 178. 'The Diamond' exacted revenge seven years later with his recent second-round TKO victory over McGregor in the UFC 257 main event.

Several questions have been raised about Conor McGregor following his loss to Dustin Poirier in their second meeting. While the Irishman has only managed to reel in a single victory since 2017, he certainly appears to be in phenomenal shape ahead of the UFC 264 showdown.

Conor McGregor claims to be in the best shape of his life

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have already started trading virtual jabs in the lead up to the rubber match. McGregor stated that Poirier would be a "dusty b****" if he tried to wrestle the Irishman in this contest. Poirier responded by saying that McGregor's comments reeked of insecurity.

More recently, Conor McGregor has claimed to be in the best shape of his life and also revealed the name of the professional who helped him get there. Vowing to make Poirier pay for his recent comments, McGregor said on Instagram Live:

“He (Dustin Poirier) talks some amount lately. He’s going to pay for that, that’s for sure. It’s not going to be nice. I’ve got Tristan Kennedy with me, top nutritionist. Has me in the best shape of my life. The most energy I’ve ever had coming into a weight cut. Weight is on point, it’s only what, a little bit over 24 hours before the fight. Where Abu Dhabi was almost three days. So that’s going to be in my favour and I’m more excited about it, excited to get on those scales. I’ve been busy flat out putting the work in. Full focus, fully immersed in mixed martial arts, it’s been nothing but mixed martial arts. So I’m ready to put on a show.”

