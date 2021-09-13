Watch: Conor McGregor pays heartfelt tribute to victims of 9/11

On the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, Conor McGregor took to Instagram to pay tribute to the thousands of victims who lost their lives in the tragic attack.

The Irishman, who was traveling flying on a private plane to attend the MTV Video Music Awards in New York, toasted to the victims of 9/11. McGregor vowed to "never forget" the families who were severely impacted by the horrific terrorist attack.

"We're flying into New York city here tonight on the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. I just want to pour a round of this glass of Proper 12 and remember this for the people that 20 years ago lost their lives, for the people that fought to save lives, for the many families that were impacted and still are impacted by this. I wanted to say, may we never forget. I want to even say on the 20-year anniversary that we all collectively renew the pact to never forget," said Conor McGregor.

McGregor wasn't the only one to pay homage to the 9/11 victims. Their bravery was also recognized by the entire MMA community.

Please give a moment of silence today in remembrance of those who lost their lives and the many brave hero’s who came to arms 09-11-2001 ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jzSlVzL243 — @CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) September 11, 2021

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from his leg injury

It's been just over two months since Conor McGregor suffered a horrific leg break at UFC 264. But already, the 33-year-old Irishman can be seen going about his day without the assistance of crutches. He is also able to cycle on a stationary bike.

Throughout his recovery process, McGregor has made sure to maintain a balanced diet and lift weights to gain some muscle. The former two-division UFC champion has kept his fans updated on the tiring workout sessions he has been doing lately.

McGregor will be sidelined until 2022. However, he has promised to compete in a wheelchair boxing match for charitable causes before his return to the octagon. Denying rumors that he would enter the ring in September, McGregor said he is targeting November or December for his wheelchair boxing debut.

Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 2, 2021

Assuming Conor McGregor's recovery process is smooth sailing, he could well start training for his UFC return after completing his medical suspension in January 2022.

