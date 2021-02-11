Watch: Conor McGregor and Salt Bae do the billionaire strut together

Conor McGregor recently visited the Nusr-Et Steakhouse restaurant in Dubai, which is owned by Nusret Gokce, better known as 'Salt Bae'. McGregor met Gokce at his restaurant, and the duo burst into the Irishman's iconic billionaire strut.

You can watch the video below:

🧂 Salt Bae x Billi Strut 🚶‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pAcCOBz67q — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 11, 2021

Conor McGregor also ordered Wagyu beef wrapped in edible gold. Gokce shared a video to his Instagram in which he can be seen slicing the steak for the Irishman before feeding it to him. Gokce is referred to as 'Salt Bae' after a video of him sprinkling salt on a steak went viral in 2017.

Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 via second-round TKO. It was the Irishman's first TKO/KO loss of his MMA career. 'The Notorious' is presently in Dubai where he is healing from the leg injury he encountered during his fight opposite Poirier.

It appears as though McGregor is enjoying some time off from the stress and hardship of the fight game. Last week, he was seen at the Moon Island resort in Abu Dhabi.

When is Conor McGregor expected to recover from his injury?

Conor McGregor received a six-month medical suspension after his loss to Dustin Poirier. He damaged his peroneal nerve during the fight, thanks to Poirier's stinging calf kicks.

According to John Kavangh, McGregor's coach, the damage to the Irishman's peroneal nerve was not too serious, and he expected The Notorious to recover inside ten days.

"I would say that in seven to ten days maximum, he (Conor McGregor) will be back at full training," Kavangh told ESPN's Ariel Helwani a day after UFC 257.

Conor McGregor is required to provide a negative X-ray report of his right tibia/fibula in order to overturn his six-month-long medical suspension. It is not yet clear if the 32-year-old has recovered from the injury.

According to Kavanagh, McGregor wants to settle his scores with Poirier by fighting him for a third time in May this year. At the UFC 257 post-fight press conference, 'The Diamond' revealed that he is open to a trilogy with McGregor.