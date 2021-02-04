Where is Moon Island and why is Conor McGregor there?

Conor McGregor is in Moon Island resort, Abu Dhabi, recovering from his leg injury. The Notorious One took to his official Instagram handle to announce that he is on a fishing trip with his family in Moon Island.

Moon Island is an island off the shores of Abu Dhabi and is an idyllic vacation spot. It is accessible via speed boat within just 10 minutes from the British Club dock.

Conor McGregor doesn't seem to be sore about his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 via TKO in the second round. He was also on the receiving end of some devastating kicks and was left using crutches after the fight.

However, Conor McGregor has been very humble in the aftermath of his loss and even shared a few words with his opponent Dustin Poirier's fight. The MMA community at large has applauded McGregor for his approach towards dealing with the loss.

How was Conor McGregor injured?

Conor McGregor suffered a second-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirer in the main event at UFC 257. This was a much-anticipated rematch between the lightweights which was regarded as a championship caliber bout. The first bout was won by Conor McGregor via TKO in the first round and a trilogy between the two is surely awaited.

Nothing but respect! 🤝



That's 1-1! Who's down for the trilogy?#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/wXvNM1Iam7 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 24, 2021

However, Conor has been served a six-month medical suspension due to his injury but could certainly return to the Octagon sooner if provided clearance by doctors.

McGregor's coach John Kavanagh has even stated that the former two-division UFC Champion is well on the road to recovery. In an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Kavanagh revealed:

"Yeah, the leg is okay. It's going to be a couple of days before he's walking without any hindrance. But there's no serious damage to the peroneal nerve that goes down there on that side of the leg, which was kicked a number of times. It was completely dead. And then the leg started filling up with blood [as well as the movement] restriction, so he couldn't move on it at all."

Moon Island resorts in Abu Dhabi definitely seems like the ideal spot to recover, going by the delightful pictures and videos of his family posted by the Irishman.