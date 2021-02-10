Watch: Conor McGregor gets a $1,000 steak at Salt Bae's restaurant in Dubai

Conor McGregor ordered a Wagyu beef cut wrapped in edible gold at the Nusr-Et Steakhouse Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The dish reportedly costs around $1,000 and is one of the most expensive items on the menu.

The restaurant is owned by Nusret Gökçe, also known by his internet name "Salt Bae." The Turkish chef achieved stardom in 2017 when a video of him sprinkling salt on a steak at one of his restaurants became a viral meme on the internet.

Since becoming internet famous, the Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Dubai has become a frequent spot for celebrities from all around the world to enjoy the luxurious and trendy atmosphere of Salt Bae's establishment.

Taking some time off following his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Conor McGregor decided to try the expensive Golden Tomahawk dish, a steak covered in a 24-karat gold leaf. The impressed Irishman watched closely as Salt Bae gracefully shredded the meat.

Conor McGregor's nemesis, Khabib Nurmagomedov, also paid a visit to a different internet-famous Turkish chef in Dubai. Last month, while meeting UFC president Dana White in the UAE, Nurmagomedov was seen at CZN Burak's restaurant.

Conor McGregor and his new Rolex

Conor McGregor's Rolex watch and Jon Jones

Eating a 1,000 dollar steak in Dubai was not Conor McGregor's only fancy expense in the past month. The UFC superstar also showed off his shiny new Rolex watch, inspired by late American rapper Tupac Shakur.

Conor McGregor displayed the 36 mm yellow gold wristwatch in a post to his Instagram account. The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date has a green dial and diamonds encrusted all over the bezel and the presidential bracelet.

"A retro-styled day date of the modern era. Brand new! You won't see this green often, nor the diamonds wrapped around the barrel in this manner. A timeless, classic, vintage-styled, modern Rolex watch. Like something you would have seen on Tupac in the 90s. Incredible!" wrote Conor McGregor.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones took the opportunity to remind Conor McGregor of an old joke between the two. In 2017, when the Irishman was at the top of the promotion's pound-for-pound rankings, Jones was No. 2.

At a UFC meeting at the time, Conor McGregor mocked Jones for being in second position by making a joke involving their Rolex watches:

"My man, would you flash that [Rolex]?" McGregor asked from the then-light heavyweight champion. "The No. 2 [Rolex] around."

To which Jones replied:

"You know, we have got some [Rolex]," Jones showed off before questioning: "Hey, what do you mean No. 2?"

As soon as Conor McGregor posted a picture of his new luxury watch, Jones commented:

"The number two [Rolex] around."