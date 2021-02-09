Jon Jones pokes fun at Conor McGregor in reply to his Rolex Instagram post

Jon Jones provoked Conor McGregor on Instagram after the Irishman added a picture of his new Rolex watch by remembering an old running joke between them.

Jon Jones, the newest UFC heavyweight contender, showed off his excellent memory and sportsmanship, commenting on McGregor's Instagram post:

"The number two [Rolex] around," wrote Jon Jones.

In 2016, when McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two weight divisions championships simultaneously, and Jon Jones was the light heavyweight champion, the two UFC superstars occupied the first and second spots in the promotion's pound-for-pound rankings.

Having been ranked in the top position, McGregor mocked Jon Jones on several opportunities, including referring to their Rolex watches. In one of their UFC meetings, McGregor invited Jon Jones to display the luxurious accessory:

"My man, would you flash that [Rolex]?" McGregor asked from Jon Jones. "The No. 2 [Rolex] around."

To which he replied:

"You know, we have got some [Rolex]," showed off Jon Jones before questioning: "Hey, what do you mean No. 2?"

McGregor comes from a defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and currently is No. 15 in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings. Jon Jones remains in second spot, behind only Khabib Nurmagomedov.

When is Jon Jones competing in the UFC heavyweight division?

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes

UFC president Dana White revealed that Jon Jones would probably make his heavyweight debut in a title fight against the winner of the fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Speaking to BT Sport's Adam Catterall, the UFC boss explained the promotion's plans for the heaviest of the weight classes:

"Yeah, Francis deserves this shot, you know. And if you look at what Stipe has accomplished. It's impossible not to call him the greatest heavyweight of all time. So to see him and Francis square off again. And if... imagine if he can beat Francis again, he will look like an absolute killer," said White. "Then you would get Stipe and Jon Jones, or you would get Jon Jones versus Francis. I think he's ready as soon as he sees what happens with the heavyweight championship. I think he would come in right now and fight for it, but you can't jump over Francis. Francis has earned the shot."

Would you prefer to see Jon Jones fighting Miocic or Ngannou?