Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov gets pranked and teased by Turkish celebrity chef Burak Ozdemir

CZN Burak pranked Khabib Nurmagomedov during the retired champion's visit to his Dubai restaurant in the United Arab Emirates.

The internet-famous Turkish chef posted a video on his Instagram that sums up the more than special stopover from the distinctive guest Khabib.

In the footage, Burak teases and plays with the retired UFC lightweight champion, who laughed at the provocations.

Burak became a celebrity on Instagram - where he has almost 20 million followers - after videos of him prepping Turkish and Syrian dishes effortlessly while facing the camera with a large smile went viral.

Like another Turkish celebrity chef, Nusret Gökçe, also known as "Salt Bae", Burak regularly receives celebrities' visits to his restaurant in the Arab Gulf Tiger, Dubai.

On the night of the visit, Khabib was further surprised by Burak with a giant cake that resembled a UFC champion's belt.

What is Khabib Nurmagomedov doing in the United Arab Emirates?

From playing football with Clarence Seedorf to posing for pictures with other celebrities, Khabib Nurmagomedov has had a busy schedule since arriving in the UAE. But the Dagestani grappler still has many other pending appointments.

Besides the meeting with UFC president Dana White that is set to happen in the next few days, Khabib will also attend UFC 257 - not to see his nemesis Conor McGregor fighting, but to watch the debut of his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov in the promotion.

Naturally, the meeting with White is the main point of attention as many believe that the UFC boss will convince Khabib on resuming his career for at least one more fight.

Khabib retired in 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje in UFC 254. He promised his mother he would retire following the death of his father due to COVID-19 complications. However, the retirement seems to have happened one fight too early.

It is believed that Abdulmanap, Khabib's father, wished that his son went on to achieve a clean record of 30 wins. The victory against Gaethje was Khabib's 29th straight win, which could motivate 'The Eagle' to return for one more bout to honor his father's hope.

Do you think Dana White will convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to the UFC? Sound off in the comments.