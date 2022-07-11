Watch: Conor McGregor shares incredible marine life videos while yachting to Ibiza for his birthday

UFC star Conor McGregor has given fans a glimpse of the high life as he sails his yacht to Ibiza ahead of his 34th birthday.

The 'Notorious' star purchased his personalized Lamborghini yacht in 2021 for $4 million. The yacht is reportedly one of only 63 made, and McGregor has spent over $500,000 on customizations. They include Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey branding. The Irishman has often been pictured sailing in different parts of the world while recovering from a leg break last year.

McGregor recently shared a series of images and videos on Instagram of the stunning views and ocean life he's encountered while sailing the seas.

"My yachts are on their way to Ibiza for my birthday. Here is an aerial view of the Lamborghini one that came across some huge whales on it’s way. In Las Vegas finance terms, i am known as a 'whale'. And now I am about to have this whole place on whales hahaha they also came across a few friendly little dolphins. Swipe to see the happy little dolphins, and then finally swipe to see the vessel and the Lambo arrive arrive through beautiful Majorca. The Balearic Islands are truly magnificent! I can’t wait! See you soon mo chara."

According to the latest reports, the former champ-champ is expected to return to the octagon early next year. McGregor initially said he'd be interested in facing Kamaru Usman back in March, but many fighters have thrown their names into the mix since.

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor should fight him, propeses that winner faces Charles Oliveira

Few fans will ever forget Michael Chandler's stunning front-kick knockout against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. The KO is likely to go down in UFC history, but Chandler's post-fight work on the microphone was equal to his performance in the octagon.

'Iron' cut one of the greatest promos the UFC has ever seen when he called out Conor McGregor. The former Bellator champion demanded the fight, admitting he's willing to do it at either 155 or 170lbs.

Tyler Foy @Tyler__Foy Michael Chandler just had one of the best front kick KOs of all time and cut a promo on the mic. We need to see him on a couple more cards before the year ends! #UFC274 Michael Chandler just had one of the best front kick KOs of all time and cut a promo on the mic. We need to see him on a couple more cards before the year ends! #UFC274 https://t.co/SbP4n7gsRg

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the American appeared confident that the fight will happen and believes the winner should go on to face Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira for the title.

'Iron' also suggested that Conor McGregor still has the ability to defeat the Brazilian.

"Conor is the guy. He beats me, he goes right into a title shot. I'm the guy who has fought for the title. I'm the guy who's knocking on the door, chomping at the bit right there... Conor, he can get himself in a position to win that title, which I think he's very, very capable of beating Oliveira."

Catch Michael Chandler on TMZ Sports here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far