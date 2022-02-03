Watch: Conor McGregor shows his bench press strength in the gym ahead of UFC comeback

Conor McGregor recently showed his bench press strength in a video posted on social media.

McGregor is currently out of action after suffering a leg injury at UFC 264 in the main event against Dustin Poirier last July. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the octagon later this year.

In an Instagram post, 'Notorious' was seen pumping himself up lifting weights while listening to 'Victory' by Puff Daddy & The Family ft. Notorious B.I.G. and Busta Rhymes:

"Mac Tight, Brass knuckles and flashlights (torch emoji) @mcgregor fast (the McGregor FAST fightlab / system of training)," read the caption.

Watch the video of Conor McGregor working out in the gym below:

McGregor holds a 22-6 win-loss record in his professional MMA career so far and is the first UFC fighter ever to hold titles in two different weight classes simultaneously.

Khabib Nurmagomedov calls the brawl after the UFC 229 bout with Conor McGregor a "crazy, emotional moment"

The main event of UFC 229 - Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor - is the biggest fight in the history of the sport. It sold around 2.4 million pay-per-views and set other viewership records as well.

Khabib defeated McGregor via submission at a time of 3:03 in the fourth round to retain his UFC lightweight belt inside Las Vegas, Nevada's T-Mobile Arena.

However, 'The Eagle' wasn't satisfied as he jumped over the cage and tried to attack McGregor's training partner Dillon Danis, who apparently disrespected the Dagestani champion.

'Notorious' was also attacked by Khabib's cornermen after the encounter. This had a lot to do with pre-fight thrash talk. Speaking on a recent edition of the Full Send Podcast, the retired Dagestani great claimed that his emotions got the better of him in October 2018:

"First of all, I was preparing for war you know. I came inside the cage and fight with this guy and he tapped... And then after what happened, honestly, I don't remember everything. I remember like someone from his corner said something and it was crazy, emotional moment for me," said Khabib.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov discuss the incident below:

