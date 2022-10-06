Watch: Conor McGregor shows off "brand spankin'" leg kick that he claims to have invented - "I know you’ve never seen this one before"

Conor McGregor recently posted a video of a sparring session with the intention of educating fight fans. Delineating the finer details from the brief sequence he posted, 'The Notorious' claims to have invented the technique.

Although the Irishman is currently on a two-fight losing streak, his contribution towards propelling the sport to new heights cannot be questioned. A master counter striker with laser-sharp precision, McGregor commands unexcelled adulation from the MMA community even though he's been on the receiving end of staunch criticism of late.

'The Notorious' likes to flaunt his achievements regularly and demands that the MMA community recognize him as an innovator in the sport. He often posts lengthy evaluations from past fights with meticulous attention to critical details.

In a recent video posted on Instagram, McGregor stumped his sparring partner by faking a spinning back kick. He finished the sequence by landing a perfect punch from his preferred left hand that rocked his partner.

Conor McGregor claims to have formulated the move and captioned the post:

"What’s up my students! Here is another brand spankin’ “Conor McGregor Created” shot for you all. I know you’ve never seen this one before. Like the rest of them. A Fake spinning back kick into a back hand rifle. I call this shot “the tiocfaidh ar la” Our day will come 🇮🇪. Shout out and tag and support all the companies in that cage and that gym, they are mine. Praise be to the hours I’ve put into my craft. If you’ve seen the amount of hours I’ve put into my mastery, it wouldn’t seem so masterful at all."

When will Conor McGregor return to fighting?

Conor McGregor suffered a dreadful leg injury in his rubber match against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Of late, he has resumed proper mixed martial arts training, much to the delight of his loyal fans.

Recently, during a Q&A session on Twitter, McGregor confirmed that his next fight will be at welterweight while also labeling his return 'the greatest comeback in sports history'.

Senior Vice President of MMA for Paradigm Sports, Tim Simpson, stated in an interview with MMA Junkie that Conor McGregor's road to recovery is progressing steadily and he has picked up his training from where he left off before the injury:

"The leg is still healing. I think there’s a little bit more to go on that. But he’s been training like a madman twice a day, every day. He’s got his full team out there, the McGregor Fast team, all his health and fitness guys, physio, boxing, coaching. He’s been going hard. He’s been training super hard. He’s in amazing shape, just final adjustments to get that leg back to where it needs to be."

