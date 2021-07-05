Watch: Conor McGregor sings along to Bob Marley as he bikes around on the 4th of July

Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying Instagram Live. A few days ago, he did his first-ever IG Live session and has already done two more in quick succession.

In his latest Instagram Live video, Conor McGregor is seen riding his bicycle while singing along to Bob Marley's "No Woman No Cry." The Irishman appeared to be in the best of spirits, singing along to the iconic song with a wide smile on his face, wishing America and its citizens a happy 4th of July.

Watch the video below:

Conor McGregor can be seen addressing people on Instagram and those on the streets, rejoicing about the privilege of freedom.

'The Notorious' Irishman is also seen singing the evergreen classic "Stand By Me" later in the video. Clearly, Conor McGregor was having a great morning. It seems he is bringing his best self to the octagon on July 10th.

Conor McGregor has recently upped the engagement with his fans ahead of UFC 264

Unlike his usual self, Conor McGregor has been awfully quiet in the lead-up to his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. While he has been posting regularly on social media, there has been little to no talk of his training. This should serve as a caution for Dustin Poirier because the Irishman seems to be extremely focused coming into the fight.

Conor McGregor faced considerable criticism after his loss to Poirier at UFC 257. From his octagon inactivity to his boxing-centric approach, the Irishman was criticized for various reasons. The biggest talking point seems to have been his lack of hunger for winning, owing to his monstrous bank account.

It appears Conor McGregor has not lost his appetite for violence or mixed martial arts mastery. After a long period of unusual silence on his part, McGregor engaged in his first Instagram Live session recently. During the course of the video, 'Notorious' promised to display a varied arsenal of mixed martial arts weaponry. He also said that Dustin Poirier would have to pay for his recent comments.

Dustin Poirier responded to one of Conor McGregor's tweets with a twist of his own 😶 #UFC264



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/nmGFChU0vM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 1, 2021

The Irishman definitely enjoyed the interactive format of IG Live, for his next video came soon after. McGregor was seen leaving a dinner gathering only to be greeted by a frenzy of fans waiting for him outside. The MMA icon was only too happy to shadow-box for them and express his gratitude.

It will be interesting to see what new tools Conor McGregor brings to the octagon on July 10th. As is the case whenever he fights, the world will be watching intently.

Edited by Avinash Tewari