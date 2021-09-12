Watch: Crowd erupts in cheers as Donald Trump enters the arena to call the Evander Holyfield vs.Vitor Belfort fight

Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort will face each other in an eight-round boxing bout under the Triller banner. Former US President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. will be calling the fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Take a look at the electric atmosphere as Trump enters the arena:

Former president Donald Trump has arrived at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. pic.twitter.com/lx4VKyH1w6 — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) September 11, 2021

The guest commentary will be the third broadcast option along with English and Spanish and will also feature UFC star Jorge Masvidal and former WWE announcer, Todd Grisham. Donald Trump has also raised some controversy as he is a former president doing a gig on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Speaking of his commentary gig, Trump said in a press release:

"I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

“I love great fighters and great fights,” Trump said. “I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.” https://t.co/fREXjUSPtK — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 7, 2021

Evander Holyfield replaced Oscar De La Hoya in the main event

The Triller card main event was initially supposed to be the comeback of the 1992 Olympic gold medallist and 11-time world champion across six weight classes, Oscar De La Hoya. The fight was changed from an exhibition to a professional bout at the insistence of the 48-year-old.

However, Evander Holyfield stepped in on short notice after De La Hoya withdrew due to contracting COVID-19. The only man to have won the world heavyweight title four times, Holyfield turns 59 in October and has not fought since 2011. In fact, Evander Holyfield was barred from fighting in New York due to 'poor performance and diminished skills' in 2004.

The Californian State Athletic Commission (CSAC) refused to sanction the bout between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, the latest in a series of celebrity boxing bouts. The bout was thus moved from the Los Angeles Staples Center to Florida.

Evander Holyfield is confident of outpointing Vitor Belfort in a boxing bout despite his time away from the ring. Holyfield recently told MMA Fighting:

“The thing is, I have more experience in boxing. The fact of the matter is I would have a problem if I was gonna do MMA, because that ain’t what I do. But I know I do boxing and I took care of myself real well. The fact is, I’m going in there with an MMA guy, and yeah, he does a couple of things right. He knows how to throw punches and he can deliver hard shots, but I can do more.”

Also Read

Watch Evander Holyfield's interview with MMA Fighting below:

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Avinash Tewari