What time does the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort event start, and how to watch it?

Veteran boxer Evander Holyfield is set to make his much-anticipated return to the squared circle against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort this weekend.

The two legends will face each other in an enticing eight-round boxing match on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Cafe in Hollywood, Florida. The bout will go down as a sanctioned match officiated by Florida State Boxing Commission after Evander Holyfield, 58, was medically cleared to participate.

Vitor Belfort was initially scheduled to face boxer Oscar De La Hoya. But the latter had to pull out of the matchup with a week remaining after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. pic.twitter.com/0wKEnr5Jzv — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

Oscar De La Hoya has recovered now, and is out of hospital.

Meanwhile, Evander Holyfield agreed to step in his place. But the venue had to be moved from STAPLES Center after California State Athletic Commission refused to allow Evander Holyfield fight on such short notice due to his age.

The night's event will also see two more former UFC champions lock horns, as legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz will box each other on the undercard.

Former US President Donald Trump will be present at the event with his son Donald Trump Jr.. He will provide a special 'No Holds Barred' commentary for the event.

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort - Timings

Following are the timings for the Triller Fight Club: Legends II event headlined by Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The event begins at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT in the United States on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

United Kingdom

The event will start at 12 am midnight BST in the United Kingdom on early morning of Sunday, September 12, 2021.

India

The event commences at 4:30 am IST in India on early morning of Sunday, September 12, 2021.

How to watch the event?

Tickets for live attendance are available on Ticketmaster starting from $81 and going up to $175. Very few tickets are remaining at the time of writing of this article, though.

For those watching from home, the event will be available for streaming online as a Triller pay-per-view on FITE TV app and website. The pay-per-view is currently available at $49.99 in the US, $13.99 (£10 approx.) in the UK and $14.99 (Rs 1,102) in India.

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort - Full Card

Following is the list of all the fighters competing on the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort Triller Fight Club: Legends II event.

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort.

David Haye vs. Joe Fournier.

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz.

Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll.

