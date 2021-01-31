Watch: Dana White tells fans how they can attend UFC 259 live

UFC President Dana White has come out with an interesting offer for MMA fans. The UFC is planning on opening the doors of the Apex in Las Vegas for fans. Some lucky fans will be able to experience the heavily-packed UFC 259 event live on March 6, 2021.

The UFC posted a video on their Instagram account with Dana White detailing how fans can attend UFC 259. Those interested are required to participate in a sweepstake contest being hosted by the UFC at ufc.com/bestseats.

The lucky winners of the contest will get to attend UFC 259 live inside the Apex. Moreover, the winner will be allowed to bring one guest along. The winner will also receive plane tickets to and from Las Vegas, an all-expenses-paid hotel stay, a custom fighters' kit, and the opportunity to be the only fans in attendance inside the arena.

Eligibility criteria for entering the UFC Best Seats competition

Only permanent residents of the United States of America are eligible to take part in the contest. Participants must be at least 21 years old. Participants are not required to purchase anything to be granted eligibility. On the same nerve, purchasing goods will not have any affect on one's chances of winning the contest.

Fights to look out for at UFC 259

UFC 259 is the ideal occasion to commence the attendance of fans inside the Apex. The Apex arena has been a life-saver for the UFC during the pandemic. Besides Jacksonville, the Apex arena also served as a go-to location for the UFC to carry on with events within the USA, even when COVID-19 was at its peak.

The current UFC 259 card already features some extremely intriguing matchups, with three of them being title fights.

The main event will feature Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's move up to the Light Heavyweight division. He will face the champion of the LHW division, Jan Blachowicz, for a champion vs champion bout.

Advertisement

The co-main event will witness the return of 'The Lioness' Amanda Nunes. Arguably the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time, Nunes will defend her Featherweight title against Megan Anderson. Megan Anderson has won 3 of her last 4 fights, all of them being round 1 finishes.

Preceeding the co-main event will be a Bantamweight title bout. The champion Petr Yan will make his first title defence against 'Funk Master' Aljamain Sterling.

Other fights on the UFC 259 card to look out for include Dominick Cruz vs Casey Kenny, Thiago Santos vs Aleksandar Rakic, and Drew Dober vs Islam Makachev.