Watch: Daniel Cormier breaks down the insane 7-punch combination Sean O’Malley landed on Kris Moutinho to finish the fight

Daniel Cormier has analyzed the insane punch combination Sean O’Malley landed to finish his fight against Kris Moutinho.

There are plenty of fighters out there who are on the rise in the UFC right now. Few are quite as exciting, or even intimidating, as Sean O’Malley. Some will question the validity of who he’s beaten thus far at bantamweight. However, if he can keep this run going, there’s every chance he’ll be fighting top five opponents by the end of 2022 - or perhaps even sooner.

One man who has been watching him very closely is none other than Daniel Cormier. During an episode of his Detail series earlier this summer, DC decided to focus on the seven-shot combination that allowed Sean O’Malley to finish off Kris Moutinho at UFC 264.

Cormier spoke about how 'Suga' was able to mix up his shots in order to make up for the fact Moutinho had such a high guard. DC also analyzed how O'Malley was able to stay the course and persevere despite how insanely tough Kris was throughout the fight.

Just how good is Sean O’Malley?

Of course, with Sean O’Malley being as good as he is, he was still able to secure a finish late in the contest. The result has further intensified calls for him to fight someone higher up in the rankings.

Right now bantamweight is probably the best division in the promotion and one of the best in the entire sport, if only because of the blend of talent that’s out there. From former champions to veterans to rising prospects, there’s room for a parade of stars to come through and make a case for being the best 135-pounder on the planet.

Sean O’Malley still has a long way to go and he definitely has his fair share of critics. However, even with that being the case, we still think he’s one to watch heading into the rest of this year and beyond.

