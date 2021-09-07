"I can't even make as much as I did last fight" - Sean O'Malley reveals why he isn't as motivated to book another fight

Sean O'Malley has been firing shots at the UFC brass. The bantamweight prospect claims he is underpaid by the company despite being one of the biggest draws on the 135-lbs roster.

In the latest episode of The BrO'Malley Show, Sean O'Malley revealed that the potential compensation for his next contest would be less than what he made against Kris Moutinho at UFC 264 in July. As a result, 'Sugar' claims to have lost motivation for his next fight, which will purportedly be in December.

"I'd like to fight in December but it's not like I'm crazy motivated about making the money I make. At a certain point, when you have a certain amount of money, you don't get motivated to make such a less amount. Like, technically I can't even make as much as I made last fight because I got a $75,000 bonus. So technically, in my next fight, I'm 100% making less money, which is weird," said Sean O'Malley.

Watch Sean O'Malley's podcast below:

Sean O'Malley first cried foul about fighter pay last month. He called out UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby for refusing to pay him his worth. The 26-year-old said:

“He [Sean Shelby] said, ‘I know you’re going to be asking for a lot of money’. It’s like, no s**t! I’m pulling f**king numbers, dude. You can’t deny that. It’s like, why do they have a problem paying someone what they’re worth? That shouldn’t be an issue."

Sean O'Malley will likely fight on the UFC 269 undercard

It seemed that Sean O'Malley would trade hands with Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 in November. However, citing New York's "ridiculous" tax rates, 'Sugar' chose to postpone his return.

Sean O’Malley is set to return to UFC 269. His obsession with Tekashi is getting out of hand. — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) September 1, 2021

He is now eyeing the much-awaited UFC 269 fight card. The event is expected to be headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier for the lightweight title. The pay-per-view is 12 weeks away, which is ample time for O'Malley to recover from the injuries he sustained at UFC 264.

Sean O’Malley (not Kris Moutinho) draws six-month medical suspension for damage incurred at #UFC 264 https://t.co/NICrFEyjLm pic.twitter.com/NfXgPnF96S — MMA mania (@mmamania) July 13, 2021

