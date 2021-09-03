"Who's a bigger draw than me right now?" - Sean O'Malley believes he's the most popular fighter in the UFC today

In just a little over three years, Sean O'Malley's stardom in the UFC has brought him a ton of attention. The 26-year-old bantamweight knows how to turn heads, largely thanks to his entertaining fighting style and marketable personality.

O'Malley realizes his potential to be the face of the UFC in the future. In fact, 'Sugar' believes he's already achieved that distinction.

"I feel like there are not very many bigger fighters than me right now," said O'Malley on episode 31 of his podcast. "Realistically, say what you want but who's a bigger draw than me right now? I could do a pay-per-view right now with the right opponent. 100 percent. Not with like some of these dorks that are calling me out. You gotta have a good dance partner," he added.

O'Malley's idea of headlining a PPV card stems from the attention he has received from his fans and naysayers.

Despite being unranked in the stacked bantamweight division, 'Sugar' has garnered a massive following on social media. The fanfare surrounding him speaks volumes about his ability to draw a crowd.

However, it goes without saying that O'Malley is not likely to become a PPV main event attraction anytime soon.

When is Sean O'Malley planning to make a return?

Sean O'Malley is targeting UFC 269 for his octagon return. The PPV is currently scheduled to take place on December 11 later this year. While there's no news on his opponent, the 26-year-old has repeatedly stated that he's happy fighting unranked names until he is paid more by the UFC.

O'Malley's last fight was against Kris Moutinho at UFC 264. Putting on a striking clinic opposite the UFC newcomer, 'Sugar' got the job done in the dying seconds of the third round.

He was reportedly asked by matchmaker Sean Shelby to fight Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 in November. However, O'Malley declined the offer since the event is set to take place in New York. 'Sugar' is keen to avoid fighting in the state due to its high tax-level. The card also clashes with another event his coach Tim Welch is set to attend.

Sean O'Malley's UFC record currently stands at 14-1. His only loss came at the hands of Marlon Vera last year.

