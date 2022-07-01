Watch: Daniel Cormier crashes Khabib Nurmagomedov's interview at UFC Hall of Fame ceremony

Khabib Nurmagomedov was recently inducted into the Modern Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame. Before the ceremony, he was interviewed by BT Sport’s Caroline Pearce. At one point during the conversation, his good friend and fellow inductee Daniel Cormier hilariously interrupted him.

‘The Eagle’ was asked to share his opinion on why Dagestan has produced so many good fighters. According to the former title holder, one of the main reasons is the strong amateur MMA circuit:

“One of the reason, because of we have very big amateur career. Amateur career is very important for fighters, like even like look at Islam [Makhachev]. He have almost like 300 fights, I fought over 300 fights.”

This was when 'DC' decided to walk in and crash Nurmagomedov's interview. The former UFC double-champion stated that he has heard 'The Eagle' saying the same thing many times and that he could do better.

After the interruption, the former UFC lightweight champion continued:

“Umar [Nurmagomedov], how many time he was MMA amateur world champion, combat sambo amateur champion? You have like 200 fights in amateur, you know. And like even [Magomed] Ankalaev… We have so many fighters and they have very big amateur career and then they move to professional. But here I watched many guys, even in our gym and other gyms they have only like 10 fights, 15 fights in amateur. I think that’s why. This is one of the big reason."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov being interrupted by Daniel Cormier in the video below:

Next to his UFC lightweight title, Khabib Nurmagomedov is a two-time sambo world champion, having won gold medals at the 2009 and 2010 WCSF World Championships.

Khabib Nurmagomedov talks about Charles Oliveira

During the same interview, the Dagestani fighter said that he enjoys watching both the bantamweight and lightweight divisions. Speaking of the latter, he dismissed the popular consensus that he has problems with fellow former titleholder Charles Oliveira:

“Like media tried to make like drama. I’m very happy for this guy, you know, because he from a very poor life. And he lose a lot of fights in the UFC, but he never give up, he come back, come back. Look now where he’s like 11-fight win streak. He beat a lot of tough guys, he finisher. He have a lot of records in the UFC. I’m very happy for him, like I don’t want media make like I’m against him. I’m not against him. I just want to see best lightweight fight best lightweight.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov was campaigning for Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira when the Brazilian was the reigning champion. Everything changed when ‘do Bronx’ was stripped of the championship at UFC 274 due to his weight miss. He was still able to defeat Justin Gathje via rear-naked choke in the first round.

At the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White announced that Oliveira is the No.1-ranked lightweight and will be fighting for the belt next. Makhachev, however, was considered part of the title eliminator against Beneil Dariush. Nurmagomedov questioned the move on his Twitter:

"Why [Islam Makhachev] has to do contender fight, If there's no champion in the division."

.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far