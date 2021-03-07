Watch: Daniel Cormier got caught cheating on UFC trivia game during UFC 259: Live Weigh-In Show 

Daniel Cormier has retired from MMA but the competitor inside him is still very much the same. The former two-division champion was caught cheating on a trivia game by co-host Dan Haley during the UFC 259 weigh-in show. The incident had everyone in splits and led to some hilarious back-and-forth between the hosts.

The video was uploaded to the UFC's YouTube channel. It shows a visibly awkward Daniel Cormier trying to put up his side of the argument against his co-hosts in a side-splitting manner.

During the UFC 259 weigh-in show, Dan Haley tasked co-hosts Laura Sanko, Daniel Cormier, and Michael Chiesa with guessing the names of UFC 259 fighters from their quotes in the 'Who Said It' trivia game.

Dan Haley took Daniel Cormier by surprise at the end of the show when he accused DC of cheating during the game. Cormier denied the allegations but could not contain his embarrassment when Haley pulled up a clip of DC taking a sneak peek at co-host Michael Chiesa's notepad before writing down his own answer.

"There is a little controversy. I listened to DC's podcast this week and he talked about, he said, 'if you're not cheating, you're not trying,' and I'm immediately concerned and I go back and I took a look at the videotape because I believe that he may have cheated during our 'who said it' contest," Dan Haley said.

Laura Sanko chimed in with her own remarks and jabbed Daniel Cormier by comparing his actions to the infamous Towelgate incident. Cormier took the remarks sportingly but did not quit his argument.

"Look at his eyes, he pushed down his towel. What is this? DC, that is low," Laura Sanko said.

Daniel Cormier threatens to quit the show

Advertisement

When all three of his co-hosts joined forces to corner Daniel Cormier over the cheating incident, DC made a desperate attempt to end the conversation and threatened to never appear on the weigh-in show again.

"Let me tell you, something man. What are you going to believe? You're going to believe my words or you're gonna believe me, the honest guy that I am? or some butchered-up video that these guys could have cooked up in the back?

"They're setting it up, they're attacking my character and this will be the last time I do this show because you guys have done nothing but try to bury me, it's over," Daniel Cormier said.

UFC 259 PPV event will be broadcast live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas on March 6. The light heavyweight title fight between champion Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya will serve as the headliner for the main card that will start at 10:00 PM ET.