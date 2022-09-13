Watch: Darren Till not allowed in as Khamzat Chimaev reportedly has private meeting with Dana White following UFC 279 win

Darren Till has been a close aid to Khamzat Chimaev since 'The Gorilla' moved to the Allstar Training Center in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this year. However, even Till was not allowed inside when Chimaev recently had a private meeting with UFC president Dana White.

A member of Chimaev's team recently recorded 'Borz' going in for a meeting with White post his win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279. Chimaev's entourage, including his coaches and Till, was stopped outside by UFC security while the Chechen-born Swede went inside alone.

Chimaev scored a dominant first-round submission win over Holland at UFC 279, amidst controversy surrounding a fake glove touch. 'Borz' has been in the headlines all week, starting with a heated run-in with Paulo Costa at the UFC PI.

Chimaev then started a backstage brawl with Holland which led to the cancelation of the pre-fight presser. The 29-year-old further irked fans by missing weight by a massive 7.5 lbs margin that led to the reshuffling of three UFC 279 main-card bouts.

Dana White acknowledged Khamzat Chimaev's missing weight as a "problem"

Khamzat Chimaev did not even appear apologetic about his terrible weight miss, flipping off an angry crowd at the weigh-ins. UFC president Dana White claimed that 'Borz' had to stop cutting weight following doctor's instructions.

Fans were not impressed with the fact that Chimaev wasn't fined for missing weight unlike other UFC 279 fighters. Chris Barnett and Hakeen Dawodu were fines 20% and 30% of their earnings for failing to make weight.

However, the UFC boss later acknowledged that Khamzat Chimaev missing weight was a "problem." White also stated that a move-up to middleweight makes sense for 'Borz'. The 53-year-old said at the UFC 279 post-fight presser:

“Yeah, it’s a problem, it’s a problem that he missed weight. We have to look at it and figure it out, but what makes sense is for him to fight at [185]. So we’ll see."

When asked if he had spoken to Chimaev, White said:

“No. I mean, what should I talk to him about? You should be sorry? Get smaller? It is what it is. It happened and yeah, we’ll go back this week, come up with a plan, and like I just told Kevin [reporter], have him fight at [185].”

Watch White's appearance at the UFC 279 post-fight presser below:

