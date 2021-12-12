Watch: Darren Till has a fun throwdown with Hasbulla's nemesis Abdu Rozik

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till had a hilarious interaction with internet sensation Abdu Rozik, the rival of Hasbulla Magomedov.

Till and Abdu were both in attendance for the boxing match between unbeaten IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards and Jayson Mama at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The two were seen on video playfully simulating a fight. Abdu showed off his head movement and combinations while Till did his best to cover up.

Watch Darren Till playfully fight Abdu Rozik:

Abdu is largely known as the archnemesis of MMA cult hero Hasbulla Magomedov. The pair of online personalities rose to fame during the pandemic for recreating a UFC press conference and face-off.

Meanwhile, Till appears to be in good spirits after witnessing his compatriot Edwards successfully defend his title against the Filipino challenger. 'The Gorilla' was previously in action himself earlier this year in the main event of UFC Fight Night 191. The British contender suffered his second straight loss after submitting to Derek Brunson in the main event.

Will Hasbulla fight Abdu Rozik in the UFC?

UFC president Dana White is apparently "ready to buy" an event involving social media stars Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik for a whopping $1.5 million fee, according to promoter Asxab Tamaev.

The rivalry between Hasbulla and Abdu has been reignited when the two crossed paths while in attendance at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi. Once again, the rivals squared off and almost came to blows.

It's reasonable to say Hasbulla's appearance at UFC 267 sparked a media frenzy. UFC president Dana White confirmed that he is cooking up a collaboration with Hasbulla and Abdu. Days after UFC 267, Hasbulla's promoter Tamaev has now claimed White is ready to make an offer. He wrote on Instagram:

'Friends, I welcome you. A couple of days ago, we met with Abdu Rozik. He is completely ready for battle. But there is more interesting news. Dana is ready to buy an event with Hasbik and Abdu Rozik for $1.5 million. I want to hear your opinion.' [Translated from Russian to English]

