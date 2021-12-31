Watch: Donald Cerrone suffers defeat to Joe Solecki at Fury Professional Grappling

Donald Cerrone's losing streak continued as he was tapped out by UFC lightweight Joe Solecki in their submission-only bout at Fury Pro Grappling 3.

The story of the bout was similar to Cerrone's last few outings in the octagon. The 38-year-old veteran was somewhat competitive in the opening moments but quickly got overpowered by his younger foe.

Solecki was able to take Cerrone's back in a standing position, which led to the fight shifting to the ground. Once the action shifted to the ground, Solecki established top control, leaving the Colorado native vulnerable at the bottom.

'Cowboy' then tried to spin his way out of the perilous position. However, the 28-year-old New Jersey native ended up taking his back and sinking in a tight rear-naked choke. Cerrone was left with no choice but to tap out at the 4:43 mark of the opening frame.

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Solecki at Fury Professional Grappling:

Solecki, who competes in the UFC's 155-pound division, climbed to 169 pounds for the contest. 'Cowboy,' who recently fought at welterweight, enjoyed a weight advantage as he weighed in at 186 pounds. However, it did not matter in the end as the fighter from Jackson-Wink appears to be experiencing a decline in every facet of mixed martial arts.

Donald Cerrone rumored to face Paddy Pimblett in 2022

Former UFC middleweight and industry insider Chael Sonnen believes Donald Cerrone could be the next opponent for Paddy Pimblett. Sonnen and Cerrone – who are currently working on a movie together – were apparently discussing 'Cowboy's' next fight.

According to Sonnen, the veteran welterweight revealed that a fight between himself and 'The Baddy' is in the works. During an episode of his YouTube show, 'The American Gangster' said:

"I'm sitting with 'Cowboy' in between doing takes, and 'Cowboy' had told me two days ago 'I am fighting March fifth.' "And he says, 'What do you know about this Pimblam, Paddy, Pavley, Patty, Plimblin?' I said 'You are talking about Paddy the Baddy'. So, he’s [Donald Cerrone] on something known as the internet, he brings up Paddy. Paddy’s at 155. So, 'Cowboy' starts saying ‘yeah, I think maybe this is my guy."

Pimblett made his long-awaited UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini earlier this year. The Liverpool native lived up to the hype by delivering an exciting performance which he won via knockout.

