WATCH: Double-champ Jonathan Haggerty shows perfect kick fake to set up a slicing elbow down an opponent’s temple

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Circle at ONE 168: Denver on September 6, two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty is offering up another tutorial for fans and aspiring fighters on social media.

In a clip shared by Riddlers Gym on Instagram, 'The General' showed viewers how to set up the perfect slicing elbow attack with a kick feint.

Perhaps we'll see Jonathan Haggerty put that technique to the test when he heads to the United States for ONE Championship's highly anticipated return to The Mile High City — Denver, Colorado.

Emanating from Ball Arena, ONE 168: Denver will see 'The General' put one of his two world titles on the line when he defends the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek Kiatmoo9, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Both men go into their co-main event clash riding impressive win streaks and holding victories over some of the biggest names in all of kickboxing and the art of eight limbs.

Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek have two of the most impressive resumes in all of combat sports

Picking up both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships with back-to-back knockouts of Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade last year, Jonathan Haggerty picked up right where he left off in 2024. He scored an insane come-from-behind KO against 'The Demolition Man' Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

Meanwhile, Superlek has been racking up the wins, fighting an incredible five times in 2023, earning wins over the likes of Daniel Puertas, Danial Williams, and Tagir Khalilov. However, it was his victory over 'The Iron Man' Rodtang that stood head and shoulders above all.

That set the stage for his scrap with Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in Tokyo. After battering the former three-division K-1 champion's lead leg for five rounds, 'The Kicking Machine' was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

With wins over two of the greatest strikers in combat sports today, Superlek will look to take out 'The General' and become a two-sport champion for the first time in his illustrious career.

