[Watch] Dustin Poirier gets teary-eyed over video messages from family ahead of UFC 318 swansong

Before Dustin Poirier hangs up his gloves, the UFC has prepared a clip for him as a tribute to celebrate his decorated career. The clip was live-streamed during the UFC 318 broadcast, and Poirier was moved by the heartfelt words he received from his family and well-wishers.In a few hours from now, 'The Diamond' will lock horns with Max Holloway for the BMF strap in the main event of UFC 318. Poirier and Holloway have fought twice previously, with the former winning both times. This time, once again, he will look to return to winning ways before his home crowd before he retires.Poirier's career was celebrated with a video by the UFC. Poirier's wife Jolie, their daughter Parker Noelle, and his former coach, among others, were all part of the video. Everyone congratulated 'The Diamond' and agreed that Poirier is one of the greatest mixed martial artists who has put in a lot of hard work throughout his career to rise to the top.His family also commended him for his generosity, citing his numerous acts of charity and initiatives to aid the less fortunate.ESPN MMA posted a portion of the aforementioned clip on Instagram, in a post captioned:&quot;CHILLS ❤️ #UFC318&quot;Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans reacted to the post. A few of them wrote:&quot;Nobody deserves a farewell like this more than Dustin&quot;&quot;This made me tear up. Dustin got me into this sport and fall in love with it. Really gonna miss him&quot;&quot;He is such an amazing human being, and his family is awesome. Bless the Diamond ❤️ 💎 Shame we never got to see him hold the undisputed belt, but he beat so many former champions in their prime, to US he's a champion ❤️🙏&quot;Elsewhere, Poirier's head coach, Mike Brown, who recently appeared in an interview with MMAFightingonSBN, stated that although this will be his pupil's final battle, the opportunity to come out of retirement is always present if there is &quot;something pretty enticing.&quot;