  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • [Watch] Dustin Poirier gets teary-eyed over video messages from family ahead of UFC 318 swansong

[Watch] Dustin Poirier gets teary-eyed over video messages from family ahead of UFC 318 swansong

By Subham
Modified Jul 20, 2025 02:55 GMT
UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3 - Weigh-In - Source: Getty
Dustin Poirier gets emotional ahead of UFC 318 swansong. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Before Dustin Poirier hangs up his gloves, the UFC has prepared a clip for him as a tribute to celebrate his decorated career. The clip was live-streamed during the UFC 318 broadcast, and Poirier was moved by the heartfelt words he received from his family and well-wishers.

Ad

In a few hours from now, 'The Diamond' will lock horns with Max Holloway for the BMF strap in the main event of UFC 318. Poirier and Holloway have fought twice previously, with the former winning both times. This time, once again, he will look to return to winning ways before his home crowd before he retires.

Poirier's career was celebrated with a video by the UFC. Poirier's wife Jolie, their daughter Parker Noelle, and his former coach, among others, were all part of the video. Everyone congratulated 'The Diamond' and agreed that Poirier is one of the greatest mixed martial artists who has put in a lot of hard work throughout his career to rise to the top.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

His family also commended him for his generosity, citing his numerous acts of charity and initiatives to aid the less fortunate.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

ESPN MMA posted a portion of the aforementioned clip on Instagram, in a post captioned:

"CHILLS ❤️ #UFC318"

Check out the post below:

Ad

Fans reacted to the post. A few of them wrote:

"Nobody deserves a farewell like this more than Dustin"
"This made me tear up. Dustin got me into this sport and fall in love with it. Really gonna miss him"
"He is such an amazing human being, and his family is awesome. Bless the Diamond ❤️ 💎 Shame we never got to see him hold the undisputed belt, but he beat so many former champions in their prime, to US he's a champion ❤️🙏"

Elsewhere, Poirier's head coach, Mike Brown, who recently appeared in an interview with MMAFightingonSBN, stated that although this will be his pupil's final battle, the opportunity to come out of retirement is always present if there is "something pretty enticing."

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications